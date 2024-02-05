Science News Roundup: China launches Jielong-3 rocket as commercial missions pick up pace; Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space - more than 878 days

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Russian cosmonaut sets record for most time in space - more than 878 days

Russian cosmonaut Oleg Kononenko on Sunday set a world record for total time spent in space, surpassing his compatriot Gennady Padalka who logged more than 878 days in orbit, Russia's space corporation said. At 0830 GMT Kononenko broke the record, Roscosmos said. Kononenko is expected to reach a total of 1,000 days in space on June 5 and by late September he will have clocked 1,110 days.

China launches Jielong-3 rocket as commercial missions pick up pace

A small but powerful Chinese rocket capable of carrying payloads at competitive costs delivered nine satellites into orbit on Saturday, Chinese state media reported, in what is gearing up to be another busy year for Chinese commercial launches. The Jielong-3, or Smart Dragon-3, blasted off from a floating barge off the coast of Yangjiang in southern Guangdong province, the second launch of the rocket in just two months.

