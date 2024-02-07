moto g24 Power with an Ultra-Premium Design, Massive 6000mAh Battery, and the Latest Android™ 14 Goes on Sale Today at an Effective Starting Price of Just Rs. 8,249* on Flipkart, Motorola.in and Leading Retail Stores

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India • The moto g24 power will go on sale today on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores 12PM onwards at an incredible starting price of just Rs. 8,249* including Rs. 750 off on exchange.

• The moto g24 power looks stunning in a 3D acrylic glass (PMMA) finish, available in two captivating colours: Ink Blue and Glacier Blue.

• The moto g24 power boasts a massive 6000mAh battery which gives users power for days on a single charge. It is also equipped with the industry's latest Android™ 14, enabling the device to be more personal, protected, and accessible.

• The moto g24 power features an advanced 50MP Quad Pixel camera system complemented by the segment's leading 16 MP selfie camera.

• The moto g24 power comes with other top of the line features such as an immersive 6.6" punch-hole display with 90 Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos® stereo speakers, IP52 water repellent design and more.

• The device will be available in two memory variants, namely 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage at Rs. 8,999 and 9,999 respectively.

• Consumers will also be able to get an additional Rs. 750 off on exchange as part of the launch offer, making the effective price of the device just Rs. 8,249 and Rs. 9,249 respectively.

Motorola, recently launched the moto g24 power, with a premium design, massive 6000mAh battery, TurboPower™ 33W charger, and the latest Android 14. The class-leading affordable smartphone will go on sale today, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores across India. At an incredible starting price of Rs. 8,249 including Rs. 750 off on exchange.

The moto g24 power flaunts a premium design, boasting a 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish and a streamlined camera housing, enhancing the device's overall aesthetics. The side-mounted fingerprint reader compliments the slim yet robust design of the smartphone. Measuring just 8.99 mm in thickness and weighing 197gm, the moto g24 power comes with an IP52 rating and is available in two stunning and elegant colours Ink Blue and Glacier Blue. The moto g24 power boasts a massive 6000mAh battery making it one of the thinnest and lightest devices in the segment to do so. With the help of a TurboPower™ 33W charger, the device also fuels up swiftly and can last nearly a complete weekend on a single charge. Additionally, the device also comes with Android™ 14 out of the box and 3 years of assured security updates. This is complimented by various stand-out experiences like Flash notifications and Health Connect to help users stay connected and updated on what matters the most.

Featuring an advanced 50 MP Quad Pixel camera system, the moto g24 power offers 4x better low light sensitivity and boasts class leading features such as Auto Night Vision, HDR, and Portrait mode. Further, its segment-leading 16MP front camera allows consumers to capture sharp social media ready selfies.

The moto g24 power also offers incredible entertainment via a notchless 6.6'' 90 Hz IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design. Moreover, the screen refresh rate flexibly switches between 90 Hz and 60 Hz with Auto Mode in action optimising battery life. This immersive viewing experience is further enhanced by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® that deliver high-quality audio with improved bass and cleaned vocals.

Finally, the moto g24 power provides enhanced performance through two RAM variants, namely in-built 4GB or 8GB LPDDR4X RAM which can be expanded up to 16GB** with RAM boost feature. It also offers users ample space for photos, films, songs, apps, and games with up to 128GB of built-in storage. Users can also benefit from 1TB of expandable storage using a dedicated microSD card slot.

Availability: The moto g24 power is available in two beautiful colours: Ink Blue, and Glacier Blue, featuring 3D Acrylic glass (PMMA) finish.

moto g24 power will be available in two memory variants with built-in 4GB RAM and 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage; and will go on sale on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores starting today i.e. 7th February 2024, 12PM onwards.

Pricing & Offers: 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage Launch Price: Rs. 8,999 Effective Price: Rs. 8,249* including Rs. 750 off on exchange~ 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs. 9,999 Effective Price: Rs. 9,249* including Rs. 750 off on exchange~ Both devices also offer benefits worth Rs. 4,500 from Reliance Jio. For additional details on the Jio offer visit - https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-fogo-4g-offer-2024 *Terms & Conditions Apply Disclaimers: *Including exchange offer ~ Available in select channels ** With RAM Boost feature. Up to 8GB of Virtual RAM About Motorola & Lenovo Lenovo is a US$62 billion revenue global technology powerhouse, ranked #217 in the Fortune Global 500, employing 77,000 people around the world, and serving millions of customers every day in 180 markets. Focused on a bold vision to deliver Smarter Technology for All, Lenovo has built on its success as the world's largest PC company by further expanding into growth areas that fuel the advancement of 'New IT' technologies (client, edge, cloud, network, and intelligence) including server, storage, mobile, software, solutions, and services. This transformation together with Lenovo's world-changing innovation is building a more inclusive, trustworthy, and smarter future for everyone, everywhere. Lenovo is listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange under Lenovo Group Limited (HKSE: 992)(ADR: LNVGY). Motorola Mobility LLC was acquired by Lenovo Group Holdings in 2014. Motorola Mobility is a wholly owned subsidiary of Lenovo and is responsible for designing and manufacturing all Moto and Motorola branded mobile handsets and solutions.

To find out more visit https://www.lenovo.com and read about the latest news via our StoryHub and Motorola Global Blog.

To know more, click on the link To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: moto g24 power goes on sale

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)