BRIEF-NASA, SpaceX Target No Earlier Than 12:49 A.M. EST, Feb. 28. For Launch Of Agency's SpaceX Crew-8 Mission To ISS - NASA Website

Reuters | Updated: 13-02-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 18:56 IST
BRIEF-NASA, SpaceX Target No Earlier Than 12:49 A.M. EST, Feb. 28. For Launch Of Agency's SpaceX Crew-8 Mission To ISS - NASA Website

Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* NASA, SPACEX TARGET NO EARLIER THAN 12:49 A.M. EST, FEB. 28. FOR LAUNCH OF THE AGENCY'S SPACEX CREW-8 MISSION TO THE ISS - NASA WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://tinyurl.com/3j7x4mwr]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

