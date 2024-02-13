BRIEF-NASA, SpaceX Target No Earlier Than 12:49 A.M. EST, Feb. 28. For Launch Of Agency's SpaceX Crew-8 Mission To ISS - NASA Website

Feb 13 (Reuters) -

* NASA, SPACEX TARGET NO EARLIER THAN 12:49 A.M. EST, FEB. 28. FOR LAUNCH OF THE AGENCY'S SPACEX CREW-8 MISSION TO THE ISS - NASA WEBSITE Source text for Eikon: [ID: http://tinyurl.com/3j7x4mwr]

