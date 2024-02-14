Introducing Score10™: Transforming Tenant Scoring to Simplify the Rental Process

Hyderabad, Telangana, India – Business Wire India Beatroot Finserv Pvt ltd, a Hyderabad based fintech start-up is thrilled to announce the official launch of Score10™, a cutting-edge tenant scoring platform set to redefine the landscape of the rental industry.

In an era where the rental market is evolving rapidly, Score10™ emerges as a game-changer, providing landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals with a comprehensive solution to streamline the tenant screening process. Leveraging advanced technology and data analytics, Score10™ ensures a seamless and efficient experience for both landlords and tenants.

Key Features of Score10™: 1. Advanced Scoring Algorithm: Score10™ employs a sophisticated scoring algorithm that considers various factors to assess tenant reliability and financial stability. This results in a more accurate and predictive evaluation of potential tenants.

2. Instantaneous Results: Say goodbye to prolonged waiting times. Score10™ delivers rapid tenant screening results, enabling property owners to make informed decisions swiftly.

3. Comprehensive Tenant Profiles: Gain access to detailed tenant profiles, including credit history, rental payment records, and employment verification. This comprehensive data empowers landlords to make well-informed decisions based on a tenant's overall financial health.

4. User-Friendly Interface: Score10™ is designed with user convenience in mind on WhatsApp. Its intuitive interface makes it easy for landlords and property managers to navigate, ensuring a hassle-free experience.

5. Secure and Compliant: Data security is top priority. Score10™ adheres to the highest industry standards for data protection, ensuring the privacy and security of sensitive information and is an ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certified Company.

Beatroot Finserv CEO, Narayana Swaroop, expressed enthusiasm about the platform's potential impact on the rental industry, stating, ''With Score10™, we aim to elevate the tenant screening process by providing a tool that not only simplifies the workflow for property owners but also enhances the overall rental experience. Our commitment to innovation and excellence has driven the development of a platform that meets the evolving needs of the market.'' As of 14/02/2024, Score10™ is available for use, and Beatroot Finserv invites landlords, property managers, and real estate professionals to explore the platform and experience the future of tenant scoring.

About Beatroot Finserv Beatroot Finserv is an ISO 27001-2022 certified fintech company which is dedicated to bring Business integrity and value addition to all its stake holders. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, Beatroot continually strives to redefine industry standards and provide cutting-edge solutions.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: India's First Tenant Score

