CGI is Great Place to Work-certified™ for the third year in the Philippines

PTI | Manila | Updated: 14-02-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 12:44 IST
CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSX:GIB.A) recently announced that it has received the Great Place to Work™ certification in the Philippines for the third consecutive year. The certification recognizes CGI's commitment to building a workplace founded in an ownership culture, fostering an inclusive and innovative work environment for all.

The recognition is based on collective and anonymous feedback gathered from CGI's consultants and professionals. Through the Great Place to Work™ assessment model that evaluates an organization's culture and engagement practices based on the Trust Index™ and Culture Audit™, CGI professionals can share their feedback on five key dimensions: Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

Rakesh Aerath, President, Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence shared, ''This achievement is a testament to the dedication and excellence of our incredible team. Together, we have built a workplace culture that values collaboration, innovation, and the well-being of every team member. We are proud to be part of a company where passion meets purpose, and where every individual contributes to our collective success.'' In 2023, CGI also ranked among the Top 8 Best Workplaces in the Philippines for the large company category. ''The consistent accolades CGI has received over the years, reaffirm our commitment to creating an environment where we enjoy working together and contributing to building a company, we are proud of,'' said Jill De Jesus, Senior Vice President and Business Unit Leader, Philippines Global Delivery Center. She added, ''This accomplishment reflects the unwavering commitment and dedication of our professionals to foster an inclusive, positive, and innovative work culture.'' About the Great Place to Work™ Institute Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. The Institute serves business, non-profits, and government agencies in over 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades. In the Philippines, the institute partners with more than 1,000 organizations to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures™ designed to deliver sustained business results. Hundreds of CEOs are part of the great place community, committed to the vision of building a better world by helping organizations become Great Places to Work for All™– including every Filipino.

About CGI Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

www.cgi.com/newsroom Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2339681/CGI_GPTW_Philippines.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2043083/4439187/CGI_Logo.jpg

