Tweak Salon opens a door in DLF Promenade, in an exclusive partnership with Redken, #1 Professional Hair Brand in the US, to bring their transformative hair products and services for the trendsetting consumers

Tweak Salon, a distinguished name in beauty and haircare, announces the opening of its newest branch at DLF Promenade in collaboration with Redken, #1 Professional Hair Brand in the US. This expansion is a testament to Tweak Salon's growing influence in redefining beauty standards in Delhi. Tweak's partnership with Redken not only marks a significant chapter for the salon, but also brings the epitome of fashion-forward and transformative haircare from the fashion capital, New York City, to the heart of Delhi.

With this exclusive partnership, Tweak Salon brings Redken's globally loved products and treatments across color, care, and styling, inviting everyone to make a bold statement with their hair. Featuring Redken's iconic color range, Shades EQ, Tweak is poised to become a haven for hair color aficionados and style pioneers – a place where creativity meets expertise. Each look at Tweak Salon is curated to perfection from boho chic, contemporary glam, to sleek sophistication. Clients can expect an exciting play of artistry and innovative brilliance in their next styling appointment. ''In celebration of DLF Promenade's 15th Anniversary, we're excited to introduce a salon that's not just about beauty services but about creating a unique experience for each client,'' says Sumit Israni- Managing Director and Creative Head Geetanjali and Tweak Salon. ''Our partnership with Redken and our team's expertise blend to offer a transformative journey in haircare and beauty making us Delhi's color specialist salon.'' ''Redken is introduced for the next generation of India, always seeking to upgrade and experiment. Therefore, partnering with Tweak Salon for an exclusive collaboration with Redken in the capital city was a natural choice. Tweak Salon's commitment to personalizing services for each client showcases their understanding of the ever-evolving next generation, eager to explore new styles. This collaboration promises to blend art and science seamlessly, with Tweak Salon's skilled hair professionals leading artistry with Redken's science- backed formulas,'' said D.P. Sharma, Director – Professional Products Division, L'Oréal India.

Tweak Salon's extensive service palette includes precision haircuts, bespoke colour treatments, rejuvenating hair spa therapies, and personalized styling sessions. Their pride as a colour specialist salon shines through in the diverse range of colour treatments, each tailored to individual styles and preferences. The team, comprising professional's adept in the latest trends and techniques, pledges to deliver results that surpass expectations, fostering confidence and self-expression.

For those seeking a blend of innovative haircare and transformative beauty experiences, Tweak Salon, with its Redken partnership, stands as the go-to destination in Delhi.

About Tweak Salon Tweak Salon is a leading name in the beauty industry, renowned for its innovative approach to haircare and personalized services. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for creativity, Tweak Salon aims to empower individuals to embrace their unique beauty and express themselves with confidence. As the first salon with Redken in Delhi, Tweak Salon sets the standard for expert color services and transformative beauty experiences.

About Redken For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein- science, and a portfolio of products.

To learn more about the brand, visit www.redken.in or Instagram.com/Redken Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2340215/Tweak_X_Redken.jpg

