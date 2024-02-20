Science News Roundup: How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia; Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

How a Chinese rocket failure boosted Elon Musk's SpaceX in Indonesia

When a Chinese rocket malfunctioned shortly after launch in April 2020, destroying Indonesia's $220 million Nusantara-2 satellite, it was a blow to the archipelago's efforts to strengthen its communication networks. But it presented an opportunity for one man. Elon Musk - the owner of SpaceX, the world's most successful rocket launcher – seized on the failure to prevail over state-owned China Great Wall Industry Corp (CGWIC) as Jakarta's company of choice for putting satellites into space.

Neuralink's first human patient able to control mouse through thinking, Musk says

The first human patient implanted with a brain-chip from Neuralink appears to have fully recovered and is able to control a computer mouse using their thoughts, the startup's founder Elon Musk said late on Monday. "Progress is good, and the patient seems to have made a full recovery, with no ill effects that we are aware of. Patient is able to move a mouse around the screen by just thinking," Musk said in a Spaces event on social media platform X.

Scientists track longest wolf trek across Europe through its droppings

Researchers have traced the droppings of a German-born grey wolf that traversed three countries to reach northeastern Spain, making it the longest journey ever documented for that species, the Autonomous University of Barcelona (UAB) said on Monday. The male, named GW1909m, travelled at least 1,240 km (770 miles) from his birthplace in Nordhorn, Lower Saxony, crisscrossing France before appearing to settle near a village in the Catalan Pyrenees, where he was last detected in February 2023.

