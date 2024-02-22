New Delhi (India), February 22: Reflecting on the monumental achievement of etching Bapa's message onto the lunar surface, profound humility fills Kush Patel and Jay Patel as they share the remarkable journey that led to this historic endeavor. This milestone stands as a testament to the unwavering dedication and vision of Parampujya Bramvihari Swami, whose teachings have guided their mission.

From the project's inception, the visionary ideals of Parampujya Bramvihari Swami inspired Kush Patel and Jay Patel, igniting within them a fervent desire to contribute to global harmony and compassion.

Under the leadership of Kam Ghaffarian and Steve Altemus, Intuitive Machines undertook this extraordinary mission to honor the legacies of Parampujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Their steadfast support and guidance were instrumental in transforming vision into reality.

In collaboration with Relative Dynamics Inc., Kush Patel led the effort to etch a timeless message of peace, unity, and harmony onto the lunar surface, embodying the teachings of Parampujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Parampujya Bramvihari Swami. Kush Patel's dedication and unwavering commitment were pivotal in achieving this remarkable feat.

Kush Patel expresses deep gratitude for the opportunity to contribute to this historic mission. His commitment to fostering global unity and understanding has been a driving force behind their efforts. Alongside the entire team at Intuitive Machines, they labored tirelessly to ensure Bapa's message reached the moon, standing as a beacon of hope and inspiration for generations to come.

Heartfelt appreciation is extended to NASA, SpaceX, and all collaborators for their invaluable contributions to this monumental achievement. Special acknowledgment is also given to Paresh Ghelani, trustee of the XPRIZE Foundation, for his mentorship and guidance throughout this journey.

As they celebrate this momentous milestone, it is important to remember the profound words of Parampujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj: ''In unity, there is strength; in harmony, there is peace.'' May his timeless teachings continue to guide and inspire humanity as we forge ahead towards a brighter future.

In honoring the legacies of Parampujya Pramukh Swami and Parampujya Bramvihari Swami, we pay tribute to visionary leaders whose tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on humanity. Their vision of a world united in peace and harmony serves as a guiding beacon, inspiring us to transcend barriers and work together towards a shared vision of prosperity and unity.

Additionally, the Odysseus spacecraft is scheduled to attempt a landing close to the South Pole of the Moon on February 22, aiming to be the first American mission to do so in over 50 years. The lander carries a suite of six payloads for NASA under the Commercial Lunar Payload Services (CLPS) initiative, including scientific instruments to measure the plasma environment and provide data for future Artemis astronauts. It will also test new technologies such as a LIDAR-based sensor for descent velocity and range sensing, and an electrostatic dust-removal system that could revolutionize spacesuit technology.

