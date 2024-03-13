Left Menu

Science News Roundup: Study of polyglots offers insight on brain's language processing; Japan's Space One 'Kairos' rocket explodes right after lift-off and more
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Study of polyglots offers insight on brain's language processing

While most people speak only one language or perhaps two, some are proficient in many. These people are called polyglots. And they are helping to provide insight into how the brain deals with language, the principal method of human communication. In a new study involving a group of polyglots, the brain activity of the participants was monitored using a method called functional magnetic resonance imaging as they listened to passages read in various languages.

Japan's Space One 'Kairos' rocket explodes right after lift-off

The small rocket that Japan's Space One launched for its inaugural flight exploded shortly after take-off, live-streaming images showed on Wednesday.

Japan's Space One Kairos rocket explodes on inaugural flight

Kairos, a small, solid-fuelled rocket made by Japan's Space One, exploded shortly after its inaugural launch on Wednesday as the firm tried to become the first Japanese company to put a satellite in orbit. The 18-metre (59 ft) solid-fuel rocket exploded seconds after lifting off at 11:01 a.m. (0201 GMT), leaving behind a large cloud of smoke, a fire, fragments of the rocket and firefighting water sprays near the launch pad, visible on local media livestreams.

