New Procedure for PTI Election Stories: Starting April 9, all election-related stories from PTI will be filed under ELN and ELX for easier access and organization.

Attn Editors From today April 9, Tuesday, PTIs election stories are being channelled into two separate files - ELN and ELX - for easy access to daily developments and special stories. The ELN and ELX files will enable subscribers to see at a glance PTIs extensive coverage of Election 2024 with reports from correspondents who have fanned out across the country and are capturing the action from the ground.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-04-2024 11:34 IST | Created: 09-04-2024 11:34 IST
Attn Editors: From today (April 9, Tuesday), PTI's election stories are being channelled into two separate files - ELN and ELX - for easy access to daily developments and special stories. So far, the stories have been going in our regular files. The ELN and ELX files will enable subscribers to see at a glance PTI's extensive coverage of Election 2024 with reports from correspondents who have fanned out across the country and are capturing the action from the ground. ELN is for national news stories and ELX for special and regional stories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

