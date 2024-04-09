Science News Roundup: Total solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony; SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite amid race with North and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Explainer-Total solar eclipse 2024: When is it and what to expect?

The moon will blot out the sun for millions of people in North America along a path crossing from Mexico into the United States and then Canada in a total solar eclipse occurring on Monday, April 8. Here is an explanation of the solar eclipse, where it will be visible and what to expect.

Total solar eclipse: North Americans celebrate with cheers, music and matrimony

Throngs of skywatchers across North America gazed upward at a blackened sun in the midday dusk on Monday, celebrating with cheers, music and matrimony the first total solar eclipse to darken the continent in seven years. From a Mexican beach resort close to where the eclipse made landfall to the banks of the Ohio River and farther north beyond the roaring cascades of Niagara Falls at the U.S.-Canadian border, spellbound crowds reacted to the sight of "totality" with jaw-dropping expressions of awe and joy.

SpaceX launches South Korea's second spy satellite amid race with North

South Korea's defence ministry said on Monday the country's second homegrown spy satellite had entered orbit after its launch on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the John F. Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The launch, which comes after Seoul's first spy satellite was put into orbit from California's Vandenberg Space Force Base in December, was livestreamed on social media platforms X and YouTube.

Russia aborts launch of Angara-A5 space rocket from Vostochny Cosmodrome

A technical malfunction forced Russia on Tuesday to abort the test launch of the Angara-A5 rocket from its Vostochny Cosmodrome minutes before it was scheduled to lift off. The decision was made due a malfunction of the pressurizing system of the oxidiser tank, the RIA news agency cited Russian Space chief Yuri Borisov as saying.

