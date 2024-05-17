Chili's American Grill®️ Spices Up Ahmedabad with a Grand Debut!

Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India – Business Wire India Chili's American Grill® is thrilled to announce its newest establishment at Third Floor Nexus Ahmedabad One. This exciting venture marks the 20th Chili's outlet in India under Trimex Foods Private Limited and the 21st in India and Sri Lanka combined.

Located on the bustling third floor of Nexus Ahmedabad One, America's favorite casual dining restaurant - Chili's offers a dynamic dining experience in the heart of Ahmedabad, the Manchester City of India. With seating for 116 guests, encompassing both indoor and outdoor options, patrons can relish their favorite Tex-Mex dishes amidst a vibrant and lively ambiance.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests are greeted with a fusion of contemporary and industrial design elements that reflect Chili's unique charm. From charming brickwork to elegant metal frames, the ambiance exudes warmth and character.

Chili's Ahmedabad invites everyone to savor the ultimate dining experience from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m., featuring a celebration of flavors with a diverse range of Tex-Mex delights, from sizzling fajitas to hand-crafted Big Mouth burgers. Indulge in signature dishes paired with some refreshing mocktails and fresh juices, promising an unforgettable dining journey of quality food and exceptional service, all in a welcoming environment. What makes it even more special? Enjoy all this at an affordable price of just Rs. 1200 for two people.

With Trimex Foods Private Limited overseeing Chili's expansion across the region, the stage is set for Chili's to become a beloved dining destination in Ahmedabad. Follow Chili's India (https://www.instagram.com/chilis.in) for updates and promotions, and experience the excitement of Tex-Mex cuisine at Third Floor Nexus Ahmedabad One.

To View the Image, Click on the Link Below: Chili's Nexus Ahmedabad One

