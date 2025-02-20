Lingaro India Celebrates Prestigious 'Great Place to Work®' Certification

Lingaro India, a division of the Poland-based Lingaro Group, has achieved the prestigious Great Place to Work® certification, highlighting its commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture. The recognition is based on the comprehensive Trust Index™ Employee Survey, which assesses key parameters such as credibility, respect, and camaraderie within the organization.

The survey results for Lingaro India were impressive, boasting a Trust Index™ Score of 89, with high marks in management credibility, fairness, and camaraderie. The company showcased a remarkable 94.39% participation rate, reflecting a strong employee pride in its inclusive work environment.

As India's tech sector continues to grow, Lingaro India remains dedicated to innovation and employee development through initiatives such as offering flexible work options and supporting diversity, equity, and inclusion. Lingaro's global workforce is set to double annually, while it also advances gender equality and embraces technology leadership.

