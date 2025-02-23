Left Menu

Delta Electronics Fuels India's Energy and Manufacturing Revolution

Delta Electronics, headquartered in Taiwan, is investing USD 500 million in India under the Make in India initiative. The investment includes expansion at the Krishnagiri facility, focusing on innovations in EV charging, telecom solutions, and data centre energy efficiency, committing to India's industrial transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-02-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 17:54 IST
Delta Electronics, a key player in the technology sector, is set to inject USD 500 million into its Indian operations. This strategic move, part of the Make in India initiative, aims to bolster the company's footprint in the domestic market, according to President Benjamin Lin.

The significant investment underscores Delta's commitment to fostering local innovation and manufacturing excellence. The Krishnagiri facility, situated near Bengaluru, will see expansions that target electric vehicle charging infrastructure, telecom solutions, and energy-saving data centre technologies.

Highlighted at the Elecrama 2025 event, Delta Electronics showcased advanced automation solutions such as the D-Bot series for smart factories and a cutting-edge 240kW direct current fast charger, designed for enhanced efficiency and broad commercial application.

