MobiLytix™ Rewards 5.0: Revolutionizing Customer Loyalty With AI

Comviva launched MobiLytix™ Rewards 5.0, an AI-powered SaaS loyalty platform improving CSPs, Retail, and BFSI customer interactions through gamification and personalization. The platform uses AWS cloud for secure, dynamic loyalty programs, driving customer engagement and revenue growth across 15 countries while serving over 120 million end customers worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 04-03-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 16:43 IST
Comviva has unveiled MobiLytix™ Rewards 5.0, the latest iteration of its groundbreaking AI-driven SaaS Loyalty Platform. Designed to revolutionize loyalty programs, the platform integrates personalization and gamification to enhance customer experiences for CSPs, Retail, and BFSI sectors globally.

Built on AWS's cloud infrastructure, the platform assures data security and privacy, enhancing user trust. By offering real-time points, instant rewards, and dynamic tier configurations, it seamlessly integrates across mobile, web, and in-store environments, thus driving customer engagement and increasing revenue.

Comviva's EVP & COO, Amit Sanyal, emphasizes the platform's transformative potential. With AI and Generative AI at its core, MobiLytix Rewards is shaping customer retention strategies across 15 countries, already serving over 120 million customers and issuing more than 8 billion reward points weekly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

