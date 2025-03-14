Left Menu

FDA Faces Challenge of Office Space Shortage as Staff Return

The FDA is facing logistical challenges as employees return to the office after remote work. Issues include inadequate workspace, parking shortages, and potential layoffs. The Trump administration mandates full-time office work, causing disruption and uncertainty for the agency's 18,000 employees.

Updated: 14-03-2025 04:21 IST
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) staff returning to the office face mounting concerns over inadequate workspaces and parking limitations. As of Monday, around 18,000 employees are expected back, following directives to end remote work. Warnings about these disruptions were issued in various FDA division meetings.

Plans for potential layoffs are underway at the Department of Health and Human Services, with Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner being consulted on the process. President Donald Trump's administration has previously fired a significant number of FDA employees as part of efforts to reduce bureaucracy. The recent directive requires staff within a 50-mile radius to work from designated facilities.

With some FDA facilities earmarked for possible sale, staff working in those locations might continue remotely. Challenges include insufficient workspace, leading some employees to share tables, and logistical issues like parking shortages and extended security checks. The National Treasury Employees Union advised staff to document obstacles encountered upon returning to the office.

