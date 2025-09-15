Left Menu

Jeep® India Carves a Record Path: Taking Culture, Faith and Innovation All the Way to Bappa

Jeep India has made history this Ganeshotsav with its unique initiative Trail of Faith, which has been officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the Largest Digital Collection of Ganpati Wishes wrapped on a vehicle.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-09-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 15-09-2025 16:34 IST
Jeep® India Carves a Record Path: Taking Culture, Faith and Innovation All the Way to Bappa
  • Country:
  • India

Jeep® India has made history this Ganeshotsav with its unique initiative Trail of Faith, which has been officially recognised by the Asia Book of Records and the India Book of Records for the Largest Digital Collection of Ganpati Wishes wrapped on a vehicle. Launched on 27 August 2025, the campaign invited devotees across the country to submit prayers digitally via QR codes, Jeep® India's website, dealerships, CRM touchpoints, and community platforms. Each wish was printed onto a specially designed wrap on a Jeep® Wrangler, turning it into a moving tribute to Lord Ganesha. Within the first week, the initiative received over 110,000 wishes, and by Visarjan, the total had crossed 1,96,847 lakhs nationwide. In a symbolic and historic moment on 6 September 2025, the Jeep® Wrangler —adorned with thousands of prayers—pulled the revered Khetwadi Cha Raja idol, becoming Bappa's 'vaahan' for the day. Kumar Priyesh: Business Head & Director, Automotive Brands, Stellantis India said, "Trail of Faith digitised the collective prayers of devotees and gave them physical form on the Jeep® Wrangler. To see this faith move alongside Bappa himself was truly historic." Sunil Kumaran, CEO, BIG FM, added "BIG FM is delighted to have played a role in an initiative that seamlessly fused tradition with technology, creating a truly unique celebration of faith for millions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to shake hands

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Pakistan seek match referee's removal after India refuse to...

 Global
2
13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-FIRs filed

13 injured in clash over 'religious conversion' in Bilaspur district; cross-...

 India
3
Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

Blue Energy Motors appoints Anand Mimani as CEO of EV, new energy biz

 India
4
Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari: CM Abdullah

Will discuss plying of all vehicular types on Jammu-Srinagar NH with Gadkari...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Medical education needs rigorous trials to validate AI’s role

Integrated model links AI, IoT, and circular economy for retail supply chain sustainability

Pathologists face uncertain future in AI era: Will they lead or be left behind?

Financial literacy gaps hold back Gen Z entrepreneurship

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025