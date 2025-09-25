Left Menu

LTIMindtree Launches BlueVerse™ RightAction™: A Pioneering AI Governance Framework

LTIMindtree has introduced BlueVerse™ RightAction™, an AI governance framework aimed at enhancing intelligent decision-making and operational efficiency. It integrates AI governance into autonomous agents, ensuring compliance with business rules. The company also launched BlueVerse™ Academy to train 60,000 employees in AI skills, fostering future-ready talent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-09-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 25-09-2025 17:43 IST
LTIMindtree has unveiled BlueVerse™ RightAction™, a groundbreaking AI governance framework designed to bolster intelligent decision-making and optimize operational efficiency within enterprises. This initiative integrates AI governance with autonomous agents, ensuring they comply with business rules and regulations, mitigating the risk of costly errors.

The BlueVerse™ RightAction™ framework, embedded in the BlueVerse™ AI ecosystem, facilitates supervised and generative models for compliant and context-aware actions. It emphasizes monitoring, documentation, and transparency, providing enterprises with the confidence to adopt agentic AI responsibly while reducing human intervention.

Additionally, LTIMindtree has launched the BlueVerse™ Academy, targeting the training of 60,000 employees in AI proficiency. This program will collaborate with major tech firms and academic institutions to offer advanced training, executive programs, and workshops, preparing a scalable and skilled AI workforce for the future.

