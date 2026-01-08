Left Menu

Lord's Mark Becomes one of the Firm with 153 US FDA-Listed Products

PTI | India | Updated: 08-01-2026 17:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2026 17:43 IST
Lord's Mark Becomes one of the Firm with 153 US FDA-Listed Products
India's fastest-growing diversified conglomerates, has achieved a significant milestone by becoming one of the companies to secure US FDA registrations covering 153 orthosurgical products, setting a new benchmark for Indian medical device manufacturers. All the orthosurgical products are manufactured within Lord's Mark Industries' globally aligned manufacturing ecosystem, built to meet the highest standards of regulatory compliance. The facility operates on internationally benchmarked production protocols, supported by strong quality management systems, validated processes, end-to-end traceability, and a compliance framework designed to meet US FDA requirements reflecting the company's long-term commitment to building export-ready, world-class medical manufacturing from India.

The US FDA-listed portfolio covers a broad range of orthosurgical products, including orthopaedic braces, spinal and cervical supports, Lord's Activeguard knee and ankle braces, Lord's Activeguard compression stockings, Lord's Activeguard Hernia belts, Lord's Activeguard Elastic knee support, Lord's Activeguard Orthosis Soft & Hard cervical collar, Lord's Activeguard Chin support belt, Lord's Joywipes Disinfectant & Cleansing wipes, Lord's Activeguard Tennis Elbow Support, Lord's Magic Elastic Adhesive Bandage, Lord's Activeguard Abdominal Support, Lord's Activeguard ARS Pad, Lord's Activeguard Travel Neck Pillow and post-surgical rehabilitation products, reflecting the depth and diversity of the company's manufacturing capabilities.

Commenting on the achievement, Sachidanand Upadhyay, Managing Director, Lord's Mark Industries Ltd, said, "This milestone goes beyond regulatory recognition. It reinforces our belief that world-class medical devices can be designed, manufactured, and regulated from India at global scale. Being one of the company to secure US FDA recognition for 153 orthosurgical products reflects the strength of our Silvassa manufacturing platform, our regulatory discipline, and our long-term vision to position India as a trusted source of globally compliant healthcare solutions." This significantly strengthen Lord's Mark Industries' access to highly regulated international markets, including the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. As global healthcare systems increasingly seek cost-effective yet regulation-compliant orthopaedic solutions, the company is well positioned to expand institutional supplies, hospital partnerships, and distributor-led exports. Through its US-based subsidiary Lord's Mark Global LLC, Lord's Mark Industries joins a select group of Indian healthcare manufacturers with established US FDA recognition, further reinforcing India's growing presence in the global medtech value chain.

For More Details Visit :- https://lordsmark.com/

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

