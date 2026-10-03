Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Chennai's water supply depends partly on reserves that people cannot see, making a falling water table easy to overlook until a borewell struggles to meet everyday demand. Growing neighbourhoods, industrial activity, heavy pumping and unpredictable monsoon rainfall put pressure on those underground reserves, creating a need for information that reaches water managers before shortages become urgent.

A study published in Frontiers in Artificial Intelligence, titled "An AI-driven hybrid random forest-LSTM framework for IoT-based groundwater level prediction and sustainable water management in Chennai, India," explores how connected sensors and artificial intelligence could meet that need. Researchers S. Boomika, R. Sitharthan, R. Tanukasree and R. Senthil Kumar developed a system that combines groundwater monitoring with forecasting, reporting better prediction results than five alternative models.

Reading the Water Beneath the City

The researchers brought together historical groundwater and weather records with readings from connected sensors at four locations: Siruseri-Sipcot, Tiruporur, Vandalur and Ambattur. Government sources included the Central Ground Water Board, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department and Public Works Department.

Sensors installed in borewells measure water levels using sound waves or water pressure, supported by measurements of rainfall, soil moisture, temperature and humidity. Water extraction rates form part of the modelling inputs, giving the system a way to account for human demand as well as environmental conditions.

Measurements travel through a gateway to cloud storage for processing, with an architecture that supports Wi-Fi, cellular networks and LoRa, a communication technology suited to low-power transmission over longer distances. The paper reports that network conditions can delay transmission by a few minutes to several hours, so continuous sensing does not guarantee that every reading reaches the system immediately.

Giving AI a Memory of Rain and Recharge

The researchers combined two machine-learning methods with complementary roles. Random Forest ranks the importance of different inputs and helps select the information most useful for prediction. Long Short-Term Memory, or LSTM, learns patterns in sequences of measurements, allowing the model to recognise seasonal cycles and relationships that develop over time.

Groundwater measurements, rainfall, previous water levels and soil moisture received relatively high importance scores. Temperature, extraction rates and humidity contributed to the broader picture, helping the model account for evaporation, pumping and local environmental conditions.

Preparing the data involved filling missing observations, filtering noise, removing outliers and bringing measurements onto comparable numerical scales. These steps matter because faulty sensors, power interruptions and incomplete records can introduce errors that a forecasting model might mistake for real changes underground.

The LSTM used sequences of 24 consecutive observations and two layers containing 64 units each. Training ran for 100 rounds, with a technique called dropout reducing the risk of memorising the training examples too closely. Testing preserved the order of events: the earliest 80% of observations supported model development, and the remaining 20% tested predictions against later data. Scaling settings came from the training data alone, reducing the risk of future information slipping into the model's preparation.

Better Predictions, Different Neighbourhood Stories

The combined RF-LSTM model delivered the strongest overall results among the six models tested. Its root mean square error, a measure that gives greater weight to bigger mistakes, was 0.38 metres, compared with 0.49 metres for LSTM alone.

Average absolute error reached 0.29 metres, and average absolute percentage error was 4.8%. The model's R² score of 0.96 indicates close agreement with the variation in observed groundwater levels; it does not mean every prediction was 96% accurate.

Compared with standalone LSTM, the hybrid reduced root mean square error by approximately 22% and average absolute error by 24%. It outperformed Random Forest, Support Vector Regression, Decision Tree and Linear Regression, whose root mean square errors ranged from 0.56 to 0.89 metres.

The forecasts followed the region's seasonal rhythm, capturing groundwater recovery during the Northeast monsoon from October to December and depletion during summer. The seasonal analysis shown in the paper covers January 2024 to March 2026.

Vandalur showed the closest match between predictions and observations, with a strong relationship between rainfall and recharge. Siruseri and Tiruporur showed responsive recovery after the monsoon. Ambattur produced larger prediction gaps and weaker replenishment, which the researchers associate with intensive pumping and extensive paved or built-up surfaces that restrict water infiltration. Rainfall totals alone could not explain those differences, making soil moisture, groundwater history and other inputs valuable.

Most prediction errors clustered around zero, suggesting limited overall bias. Larger errors appeared during rapid changes associated with intense rainfall or sudden extraction. Training and validation results followed similar patterns, providing no clear sign of substantial overfitting in the reported learning curves.

Turning Forecasts Into Better Water Decisions

The proposed system delivers information through dashboards, reports and alerts, including warnings when predicted groundwater levels cross a preset threshold. Water managers could use those forecasts to identify depletion risks, plan extraction more carefully and decide where rainwater harvesting or recharge measures deserve attention.

The hybrid took 61.7 seconds to train and 1.90 milliseconds per sample to make predictions in the reported comparison. Training took longer than the simpler conventional models, though it was faster than standalone LSTM, which required 82.4 seconds.

The findings establish forecasting performance at the selected locations, rather than proving that the system has already reduced water shortages. The paper leaves practical questions open, including the total number of observations, a clearly specified sampling interval and the precise forecast horizon. Performance across other cities and different underground conditions would need further testing.

Chennai's experience shows why groundwater planning needs more than a rainfall total or an occasional well reading. A system that follows local conditions and learns their changing patterns could give communities useful time to respond, supporting the study's wider goal of sustainable water management and clean-water access under Sustainable Development Goal 6.