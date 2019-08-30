Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro

Affordability is no longer a barrier for smartphone consumers across the world, thanks to the Chinese phone makers who never fail to impress consumers with industry-first features and low-price smartphones. Just yesterday, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the successors of its highly-popular Redmi Note 7 series, the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro at jaw-dropping prices. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the world's first-ever smartphone commercially launched with a 64-megapixel camera and MediaTek Helio G90T chipset.

Here's a look at how the newly-launched Redmi Note 8 Pro stacks up against Xiaomi Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro that were launched, earlier this month, in the same price segment.

Display

Starting with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it sports a 6.53-inches (16.59 cm) FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch (15.46cm) HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) resolution AMOLED Dot Drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a waterdrop-style notch.

Lastly, the Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (16.0cm) FHD+ dewdrop display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio for a wider and clearer view.

With a bigger FHD+ display, the Redmi Note 8 Pro seems to be the winner but the Realme 5 Pro with an FHD+ display is no less than the former. However, Xiaomi Mi A3 is the only one that comes with an AMOLED display but it lacks FHD+ display.

Camera

The Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for stunning shots and AI smart triple rear camera set up that includes a 48MP high-resolution primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture) with Sony IMX586 sensor, 118° ultra-wide 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.

Image: Xiaomi Mi A3

The Realme 5 Pro houses a 16MP AI-selfie camera with Sony IMX 471 Sensor and 48MP AI Quad Camera setup on the back that includes: 48MP Primary camera with Sony IMX 586 Sensor, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture and 119° FOV, 2MP portrait camera, and 2MP macro camera with 4cm shooting distance.

On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is, undoubtedly, the winner.

Processor and OS

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor for incredible gaming and browsing experience coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone to house this new chipset and runs on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.

The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and 10nm advanced process technology for high performance and low power consumption. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0 (realme edition).

Image: Realme 5 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE coupled with Adreno 610 GPU, giving a superior gaming and browsing experience and 11nm technology to save power for uninterrupted work and play. The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and is a part of Google's Android One program.

Battery

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology.

The Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035 mAh non-removable battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging and comes with AI cooling feature for a long-lasting and uninterrupted experience.

The Xiaomi Mi A3 is equipped with an in-built 4,030 mAh high-capacity battery, which also supports 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 Technology.

Among all, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs the highest capacity battery, but the Xiaomi Mi A3 also offers long-lasting performance on a single charge.

Price

The phone will be available in Mineral Grey, Pearl White and Forest Green color options and three variants (6GB RAM + 64GB ) at 1,399 Yuan ( approx INR 14,000), (6GB RAM + 128GB) at 11,599 Yuan (INR approx 16,000) and 8GB RAM + 128GB) at 1,799 Yuan ( approx INR 18,000)

Image: Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with three color options: Kind of Gray, Not just Blue and More than White. The phone is available in two variants: (4GB + 64GB) at INR 12,999 and (6GB + 128GB) at INR 15,999.

The Realme5 Pro is available in two colors Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green and three variants: (4GB+64GB) at INR 13,999 (6GB+64GB) at INR 14,999 and (8GB+128GB) at INR 16,999.