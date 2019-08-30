Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Realme 5 Pro

Affordability is no longer a barrier for smartphone consumers across the world, thanks to the Chinese phone makers who never fail to impress consumers with industry-first features and low-price smartphones. Just yesterday, Xiaomi sub-brand Redmi launched the successors of its highly-popular Redmi Note 7 series, the Redmi Note 8 and the Redmi Note 8 Pro at jaw-dropping prices. To recall, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is the world's first-ever smartphone commercially launched with a 64-megapixel camera and MediaTek Helio G90T chipset.
Here's a look at how the newly-launched Redmi Note 8 Pro stacks up against Xiaomi Mi A3 and Realme 5 Pro that were launched, earlier this month, in the same price segment.
Display
Starting with the Redmi Note 8 Pro, it sports a 6.53-inches (16.59 cm) FHD+ IPS LCD display with 1080 x 2340-pixels resolution, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and TUV Rheinland certification for eye protection.
The Xiaomi Mi A3 sports a 6.08-inch (15.46cm) HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) resolution AMOLED Dot Drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and a waterdrop-style notch.
Lastly, the Realme 5 Pro sports a 6.3-inch (16.0cm) FHD+ dewdrop display with 2340 x 1080-pixel resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection and 90.6 percent screen-to-body ratio for a wider and clearer view.
With a bigger FHD+ display, the Redmi Note 8 Pro seems to be the winner but the Realme 5 Pro with an FHD+ display is no less than the former. However, Xiaomi Mi A3 is the only one that comes with an AMOLED display but it lacks FHD+ display.
Camera
The Redmi Note 8 Pro houses a 20-megapixel AI selfie camera and Quad rear camera setup that includes an industry-leading 64-megapixel primary lens with f/1.7 aperture powered by Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree field of view, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
The Xiaomi Mi A3 features a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture for stunning shots and AI smart triple rear camera set up that includes a 48MP high-resolution primary sensor (f/1.79 aperture) with Sony IMX586 sensor, 118° ultra-wide 8MP secondary sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture.
Image: Xiaomi Mi A3
The Realme 5 Pro houses a 16MP AI-selfie camera with Sony IMX 471 Sensor and 48MP AI Quad Camera setup on the back that includes: 48MP Primary camera with Sony IMX 586 Sensor, 8MP wide-angle camera with f/2.25 aperture and 119° FOV, 2MP portrait camera, and 2MP macro camera with 4cm shooting distance.
On the imaging front, the Redmi Note 8 Pro is, undoubtedly, the winner.
Processor and OS
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T octa-core processor for incredible gaming and browsing experience coupled with 6/8GB of RAM and 64/128GB onboard storage. The Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone to house this new chipset and runs on Android 9 Pie-based MIUI 10.
The Realme 5 Pro is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and 10nm advanced process technology for high performance and low power consumption. The smartphone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0 (realme edition).
Image: Realme 5 Pro
The Xiaomi Mi A3 is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 AIE coupled with Adreno 610 GPU, giving a superior gaming and browsing experience and 11nm technology to save power for uninterrupted work and play. The phone runs on Android 9.0 (Pie) and is a part of Google's Android One program.
Battery
The Redmi Note 8 Pro is equipped with an in-built 4,500mAh battery that supports 18W Fast Charging and Quick Charge 4.0 technology.
The Realme 5 Pro packs a 4,035 mAh non-removable battery that supports 20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charging and comes with AI cooling feature for a long-lasting and uninterrupted experience.
The Xiaomi Mi A3 is equipped with an in-built 4,030 mAh high-capacity battery, which also supports 18W fast charging and Quick Charge 3.0 Technology.
Among all, the Redmi Note 8 Pro packs the highest capacity battery, but the Xiaomi Mi A3 also offers long-lasting performance on a single charge.
Price
The phone will be available in Mineral Grey, Pearl White and Forest Green color options and three variants (6GB RAM + 64GB ) at 1,399 Yuan ( approx INR 14,000), (6GB RAM + 128GB) at 11,599 Yuan (INR approx 16,000) and 8GB RAM + 128GB) at 1,799 Yuan ( approx INR 18,000)
Image: Redmi Note 8 Pro
The Xiaomi Mi A3 comes with three color options: Kind of Gray, Not just Blue and More than White. The phone is available in two variants: (4GB + 64GB) at INR 12,999 and (6GB + 128GB) at INR 15,999.
The Realme5 Pro is available in two colors Sparkling Blue and Crystal Green and three variants: (4GB+64GB) at INR 13,999 (6GB+64GB) at INR 14,999 and (8GB+128GB) at INR 16,999.
|Specifications
|Redmi Note 8 Pro
|Xiaomi Mi A3
|Realme 5 Pro
|Display
|
6.53-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display
1080 x 2340-pixels resolution
91.4 pct screen-to-body ratio
19.5:9 aspect ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
TUV Rheinland certification
|
6.08-inch HD+ AMOLED Dot Drop display
1560 x 720-pixel resolution
19.5:9 aspect ratio
Gorilla Glass 5 protection
Splash-proof by P2i
|
6.3-inch (16.0cm) FHD+ Dewdrop display
2340 x 1080-pixel resolution
90.6 pct screen-to-body ratio
Corning Gorilla Glass 3+
Splash resistance
|Processor and Operating System
|
MediaTek Helio G90T SoC
Octa-core (2.0GHz)
Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU
Android 9.0 (Pie)/MIUI 10
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 665;
Octa-core Kryo 260 CPU, up to 2.0 GHz
Adreno 610 GPU
Android 9.0 (Pie) / Android One
|
Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE
Octa-core CPU (2.3GHz) (10nm)
Adreno 616 GPU
Android 9.0 (Pie)/ColorOS 6.0
|Memory
|
6GB / 8GB RAM
64GB/ 128GB onboard storage
microSD card slot (expandable upto 256GB)
|
4GB / 6GB RAM
64GB / 128GB onboard storage
microSD card slot (expandable upto 256GB)
|
4GB / 6GB / 8GB RAM
64GB /128GB onboard storage;
microSD card (Expandable up to 256GB)
|Battery
|
4,500mAh battery
18W Fast Charging
Quick Charge 3.0
Quick Charge 4+
|
4,030mAh battery
Fast charging 18W
Quick Charge 3.0 Technology
|
4035mAh battery
20W VOOC 3.0 Flash Charge
AI cooling
|Camera
|
AI Selfie Camera: 20MP
Quad Rear Camera setup
64MP Primary lens (f/1.7)
Samsung ISOCELL Bright GW1 sensor
8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (120-degree FOV)
2MP Macro Lens
2MP Depth sensor
|
AI Selfie Camera: 32MP (F2.0)
Triple Rear Camera setup
48MP (F1.8) (wide)
Sony IMX586 sensor
8MP (F2.2)(wide-angel)
2MP (F2.4) (depth sensor)
|
16MP Selfie Camera (f/2.0)
Sony IMX 471 Sensor
Quad Rear Camera setup
48MP Primary Lens (f/1.8); Sony IMX 586 Sensor
8MP Ultra Wide-Angle Lens (f/2.25)
2MP Portrait Lens
2MP Macro Lens
|Connectivity
|
Wi-Fi 802.11ac;
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
NFC; GPS
|
WiFi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac;
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port;
GPS
|
Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac;
Bluetooth v5.0;
USB Type-C port
GPS
|Fingerprint scanner
|
Rear-mounted
|
In-screen
|
Rear-mounted
|Audio
|
3.5mm audio jack
|
3.5mm audio jack
|
3.5mm headset jack