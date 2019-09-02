Xiaomi reportedly working on four smartphones with 108MP rear camera sensor

Samsung Electronics, last month, announced a groundbreaking 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor, industry's first smartphone image sensor to pack over 100 million pixels, in close collaboration with Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi. After 48MP, 64MP and 100MP camera phones, Xiaomi is now preparing to disrupt the market with a 108-megapixel rear camera. According to xdadevelopers, they have found evidence of Xiaomi working on several devices that will come with the 108MP sensor, likely to be the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor.

To recall, the Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX is the first mobile image sensor to adopt a large 1/1.33-inch size. In low-light environments, the HMX can absorb more light and its pixel-merging Tetracell technology allows the sensor to imitate big-pixel sensors, producing brighter 27Mp images. While, in bright environments, the Smart-ISO switches to a low ISO to improve pixel saturation and produce natural and vivid photographs. The HMX also supports video recording without losses in field-of-view at resolutions up to 6K (6016 x 3384) 30-frames-per-second (fps), Samsung said in a press release, last month.

Xdadevelopers tracked the development in the MIUI's Mi Gallery app where the unreleased devices from Xiaomi have been codenamed "tucana", "draco", "umi" and "cmi", which may further release under sub-brands Mi or Redmi. No other specifications of the devices have been revealed yet. Also, there is no confirmation that the 108-megapixel sensor will be used on the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, as previously rumored.

Xiaomi has previously teased a device that would come with the industry-first 108-megapixel camera sensor with 12032 x 9024-pixels resolution. As the smartphone megapixel war is heating up between major global brands, it will be really interesting to watch who wins the fierce battle and where it ends.