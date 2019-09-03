Samsung Galaxy A90 5G with SDD 855 and 48MP camera launched in Korea

Elated with the success of the Galaxy A Series, the South Korean tech giant Samsung announced Tuesday the launch of Galaxy A90 5G, its newest member in the Galaxy A family that supports next-gen 5G connectivity and Samsung DeX. The phone packs all essential features including a powerful battery, innovative 5G solutions, and a high-quality camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G will be available in two classic color options: black and white, from September 4 in Korea and will expand to additional markets thereafter, the company said in a press release. The company has not yet revealed anything about the A90 5G pricing.

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G boasts a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U waterdrop notch display with a 1080×2400-pixel resolution for a cinematic viewing experience. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 855 Mobile Platform that offers a powerful, seamless and reliable experience, coupled with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. For the 6GB variant, the phone also has a dedicated microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone runs on Android Pie.

Image Credit: Samsung

In the camera department, the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and Live Focus Mode for stunning shots and videos. On the back, it flaunts triple camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens with f/2.0 aperture, an 8-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens with f/2.2 aperture and 123-degree field-of-view and a 5-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture. Additional camera features include a Super Steady mode, Scene Optimizer and Flaw Detector.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is equipped with a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W Super Fast Charging support. With high-powered speed and performance, the phone offers an entirely new level of mobile gaming experience and optimizes performance with Game Booster feature, while keeping the heating issues at bay. Moreover, the Samsung DeX platform enhances the overall mobile experience by allowing users to expand their phone experience to PC screen or TV. The phone also incorporates an in-screen fingerprint sensor and facial recognition feature for users privacy and security.