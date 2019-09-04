Samsung announces 5G-integrated Exynos 980 mobile processor

Samsung on Wednesday announced the launch of Exynos 980, its first AI mobile processor with an integrated 5G modem. The 5G-enabled Exynos 980, as the company says, delivers hyper-fast mobile internet speed with low latency and minimal lag. With support for 5G's sub-6GHz, the Exynos 980 enables blazingly fast downlink speed of up to 2.55Gbps.

Based on advanced 8nm FinFET process technology, the Samsung Exynos 980 comes with a powerful octa-core CPU that integrates two of the latest high-performance Cortex-A77 CPU cores and six efficient Cortex-A55 cores, to deliver fast and complex computing power that enhances users overall mobile experience. The processor incorporates Mali-G76 GPU for a more fluid and immersive mixed-reality and gaming experiences while reducing the loading time and gaming lags.

According to Samsung, the Exynos 980 features an integrated NPU (Neural Processing Unit) to provide new levels of AI capabilities and data privacy and security. The NPU and digital signal processor (DSP) combinedly add enhancements to smartphone applications such as secure user authentication, content filtering, mixed reality, to name a few.

Image Credit: Samsung

On the optics front, the new mobile processor supports ultra-high resolution up to 108-megapixels, the advanced ISP supports up to five individual sensors and is capable to run three of them concurrently. The processor also comes with HDR10+ support with dynamic mapping and encoding and decoding of 4K UHD video at 120fps.

On the connectivity front, the Exynos 980 supports cutting-edge Wi-Fi 6 standard and IEEE 802.11ax that deliver faster speed and greater stability, no matter how much the traffic is. The processor also features Bluetooth 5 for multi-device connectivity and GNSS for accurate location-based experiences.

The Exynos 980 mobile processor will likley go into mass production by the end of 2019, Samsung said in a press release.