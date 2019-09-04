Confirmed! Vivo Z1x to house 48MP triple rear cameras, 4500mAh battery, SDD 712 SoC

Vivo is all set to launch its latest Z-series smartphone Vivo Z1x in India on September 6. Ahead of the launch, the key specifications of the phone have been confirmed by the company on its official website and a dedicated microsite on Flipkart.

According to the Flipkart teaser, the Vivo Z1x will boast a Super AMOLED waterdrop notch display and will be powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 Mobile Platform that runs on 10nm process technology and Adreno 616 GPU for multitasking and ultra-fast gaming.

The Vivo Z1x will be equipped with a powerful 4500mAh battery with 22.5W FlashCharge support for uninterrupted and long-lasting performance. According to Vivo, 5-minutes of charging will offer 3-hours of Talktime. Furthermore, the phone maker claims that the Vivo Z1x will offer 32.6 hours of Talktime, 16.7 hours of Instagram, 13.8 hours of Facebook and 9.6 hours of Youtube, on a single charge.

In the camera department, the Vivo Z1x will house a 32-megapixel AI selfie camera and triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary lens powered by Sony IMX582 sensor, an 8-megapixel AI super-wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with Bokeh effect.

The Vivo Z1x will also incorporate an in-display fingerprint scanner that unlocks the phone in just 0.48 seconds and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The color and pricing details of the phone are still unknown. According to the latest rumors, the Vivo Z1x will be priced under Rs 20,000 and will come with 6GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone is also rumored to run on FunTouch OS 9 on top of Android 9 Pie.