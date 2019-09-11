iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro; iPhone 11 Pro Max launched; check specs and prices

US tech giant Apple has finally launched its much-awaited iPhone 11 series at an event at the Steve Jobs Theatre in the city of Cupertino, California. Apple CEO Tim Cook set off the launch with the announcement that the Apple TV+ streaming service will start from November 1 in over 100 countries.

The service will cost USD 4.99 per month for the family subscription. Furthermore, Greg Jozwiak, Vice President of product marketing, took on the stage to unveil the seventh-generation iPad with a 10.2-inch display, A10 Fusion processor and embedded M10 coprocessor, an 8-megapixel camera, and Apple Pencil. Starting today, the new iPad is available for pre-booking and will be shipped from September 30th. The iPad is priced starting at USD329.

Moving ahead, Cook highlighted the difference Apple Watch is making in people's lives. Stan Ng unveiled the next-generation of Apple Watch with Always-On Retina display, LTPO technology, all-day 18-hour battery life, a built-in compass. With the Apple Watch Series 5, users will be able to use the International emerging calling feature in more than 100 countries.

Starting today, the Apple Watch Series 5 is available for pre-order and will go on sale from 20th September at USD 399 for the GPS model, USD 499 for the GPS+Cellular model.

Finally comes the iPhone 11 series!

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi, 625 nits max brightness and Faster faceID feature for facial recognition. The iphone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, fastest ever processor in an iPhone coupled with third‑generation Neural Engine and runs on iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 houses a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with slow-mo capabilities and dual-camera array on the back that includes a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Additional camera features include Auto image stabilization, Photo geotagging, Night Mode, 4K video at 60fps, Time-lapse, Slo-mo, Cinematic video stabilization, and Extended dynamic range.

The iPhone 11 comes with an all-day battery life that will last one hour more than the iPhone XR. The iPhone 11 will be available in six colors: Red, Black, Purple, Green, Yellow and White, and 64GB/128GB/256GB onboard storage options.at a starting price of USD699.

iPhone 11 Pro

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness and is powered by the all-new A13 Bionic chip with faster GPU and third-generation faster neural engine and runs on iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and Brighter True Tone flash and triple rear camera module that incorporates a 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and 100 percent focus pixels, a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view. Additional camera features include digital zoom up to 10x, Optical Image Stabilization, Next-generation Smart HDR, 4K video at 60fps with extended dynamic range, Portrait Lighting, Audi Zoom, advanced red‑eye correction and more.

The iPhone 11 Pro battery lasts 4 hours more than the iPhone XS and comes with fast-charging capabilities. Priced at USD999 for the base model, the phone will be available for pre-order from this Friday and shipping will begin from 20th September.

iPhone 11 Pro Max

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2688 x 1242-pixel resolution. The built-in battery with fast charging capability lasts up to 5 hours longer than iPhone XS Max. Priced at USD1,099 for the base model, it will also be available for pre-order from this Friday.

The iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available in four color options, namely Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green and will support FaceID function enabled by TrueDepth camera for facial recognition. Both the models will come with 64GB/256GB/512GB onboard storage options.