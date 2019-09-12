Facebook Messenger down: Users vent out anger on Twitter about latest outage

Facebook Messenger seems to be down for many users in different parts of the world on Thursday. Down detector has confirmed problems at Facebook Messenger. The social media giant is yet to confirm the issues.

Apart from Down Detector, Twitter is flooded with tweets about "Facebook Messenger down" as users vent out their anger.

Waiting for #Facebook messenger to load ..Good luck with thatIt's downAt least we can tweet about it#Messenger pic.twitter.com/pCWL797anM — Chrissy (@PerryJuDo4ever) September 12, 2019

Facebook Messenger is having issues since 8:41 AM EDT. https://t.co/sZaXAFcpmk RT if it's down for you as well #FacebookMessengerdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 12, 2019

The recent outage has left many users confused. Facebook Messenger is used by millions and is one of the most popular chatting apps. Messenger is a very handy app and offers internet-based voice calls, video calls and much more.

is it just me or messenger is down — 🤩 (@malungkotnaputa) September 10, 2019

Facebook and its other platforms have recently been having many issues. Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger were down various times in recent days.