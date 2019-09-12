International Development News
Development News Edition
Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 12-09-2019 18:59 IST
Facebook Messenger down: Users vent out anger on Twitter about latest outage

Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Facebook Messenger seems to be down for many users in different parts of the world on Thursday. Down detector has confirmed problems at Facebook Messenger. The social media giant is yet to confirm the issues.

Apart from Down Detector, Twitter is flooded with tweets about "Facebook Messenger down" as users vent out their anger.

The recent outage has left many users confused. Facebook Messenger is used by millions and is one of the most popular chatting apps. Messenger is a very handy app and offers internet-based voice calls, video calls and much more.

Facebook and its other platforms have recently been having many issues. Instagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook Messenger were down various times in recent days.

