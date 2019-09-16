Moto E6s launched at Rs 7,999; first sale on 23rd Sept via Flipkart

After re-entering the Indian smartphone market with the Motorola One Action, the Lenovo-owned Motorola Mobility is back with yet another smartphone, the MotoE6s, the customized version of Moto E6 Plus launched back at IFA 2019 in Berlin, with a dual rear camera, octa-core processor and Max Vision display.

The MotoE6s has been launched at a starting price of Rs 7,999 and will go on sale from 23rd September, exclusively via Flipkart. On purchase, buyers can avail Jio benefits worth Rs 2000, other coupons and exclusive vouchers worth Rs 3,000. Other offers include 5 percent Unlimited Cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, HDFC Bank Debit Cards and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

Display

The Moto E6s sports a 6.1-inch (15.49 cm) HD+ Max Vision dewdrop display with 1560 x 720-pixels resolution, 80 percent Screen-to-body Ratio and 19.5: 9 aspect ratio. For smart unlocking experience, it integrates a fingerprint sensor that is subtly placed under the iconic Motorola logo and also features Face Unlock.

Processor and OS

The Moto E6s is powered by a 2.0 GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 Mobile Platform for seamless performance. It runs on Android 9 Pie operating system and comes with 4GB RAM and 64 GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Camera

In terms of optics, the Moto E6s features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with big 1.12um pixels, a built-in screen flash and a large f/2.0 aperture with Portrait and facial beautification features for stunning selfies in any light condition, and the dual-camera module on the back incorporates a 13-megapixel primary shooter with f/2.0 aperture, a pixel size of 1.12 microns and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with built-in bokeh mode fro blurring effect.

Battery and other features

The Moto E6s is equipped with a removable 3,000 mAh battery with a 10W rapid charger. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro USB 2.0, GPS and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in two stunning gradient finishes - Rich Cranberry, and Polished Graphite.

Motorola Smart TV

Furthermore, the company also unveiled its first-ever range of Android 9-powered Motorola Televisions, in partnership with leading e-commerce firm Flipkart. The Moto Smart TV series is powered by Mali-450 GPU for enhanced-graphics and comes with 2.25GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage.

Packed with blazeX performance including the revolutionary MEMC technology, autotuneX display, HDR 10 and IPS panel, the Motorola Smart TV delivers a concert viewing experience and with the amphisoundX technology powered by an in-built soundbar, Dolby Audio, and DTS TruSurround, the 4K TVs deliver a revolutionary audio experience.

Starting September 29, the Moto Smart TV will be available for purchase on Flipkart at a price tag of Rs 13,999 for the 32-inch model, Rs 24,999 for 43-inch FHD+ model, Rs 29,999 for the 43-inch UHD model, Rs 33,999 for the 55-inch UHD model, Rs 64,999 for the model with 65-inch UHD panel.