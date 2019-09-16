Vivo NEX 3 series with 5G capabilities, waterfall display launched in China

Chinese phone maker Vivo finally launched today its next flagship smartphone Vivo NEX 3 with 4G capabilities and the Vivo NEX 3 5G, it's variant with next-generation connectivity capabilities, at an event in Shanghai, China.

In the Vivo NEX 3, the physical volume key and power button have been replaced by the pressure sensor array and multi-sensor calculation model while reducing false touch. With the X-axis linear motor, the actual touch of the button is simulated, and the vibration is crisp and neat. It also comes with a 4D shock function for the game.

The Vivo NEX 3 boasts a 6.89-inch Super AMOLED Waterfall FullView Display with 1080x 2256-pixel resolution, 99.6 percent screen-to-body ratio for an immersive viewing experience and an in-display fingerprint for fast unlocking experience.

The Vivo NEX 3 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus Mobile Platform that offers a clock speed of up to 2.96GHz and enhanced GPU performance for multi-tasking capabilities, cutting-edge cellular performance and all-day battery life in premium devices. The 4G model comes with 8GB + 128GB memory configuration while the 5G model comes with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB storage option, UFS 3.0 flash memory and runs on Funtouch OS 9.1 based on Android 9.

Image Credit: Vivo

On the imaging front, the Vivo NEX 3 houses a triple rear camera setup in a circular module that incorporates a 64-megapixel ultra-high-pixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, a 13-megapixel wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture and 117-degrees field-of-view and a 13-megapixel ultra-high-definition telephoto camera with f/2.48 aperture. On the front, the phone houses a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera (central rising) with f/2.09 aperture.

Image Credit: Vivo

The Vivo NEX 3 is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 44W ultra-fast flash charging. Connectivity options include WLAN 2.4G / 5.1G / 5.8G; Bluetooth v5.0; NFC; OTG; GPS; 3.5mm headphone jack, and Type-C port. The phone is available for pre-order at Vivo.com and is priced starting CNY 4,998 for (8GB+128GB) variant with 4G capabilities and CNY 5,698 for (8GB+256GB) 5G-enabled storage variant.

The Vivo NEX 3 series will go on sale on September 21.