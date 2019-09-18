Instagram algorithm change: Users left scratching heads in confusion

Facebook-owned Instagram has become so big that it can make or break careers these days and many users that rely on it have recently been scratching their heads amid rumors about an "Instagram algorithm change" in September 2019. Many users and even big influencers have said that engagement on their posts has fallen drastically and especially now that it is a source of income for many, it has certainly left a significant portion of its user base concerned.

It all started around the last weekend when many influencers and users started complaining that engagement (likes and even reach) on their posts has fallen by more than half. Although Facebook or Instagram have not confirmed any algorithm change for September 2019, meme accounts, influencers, and popular users immediately panicked and turned to the good old way of asking people to "turn on notifications."

"Turn on notifications" for Instagram algorithm change

Celebrities and influencers including Amanda Cerny (with over 26 million followers) have asked their followers to "turn on notifications", possibly due to the falling engagement. It is yet to be seen if turning on notifications can actually make people beat this Instagram algorithm change (in case there is a change).

Honestly how did my IG / IGTV videos go from doing SO GOOD to SO BAD I don't understand ??? It's frustrating but also laughable at how SHIT Instagram's algorithm is becoming pic.twitter.com/1Ip99TRGgR — Lucy (@lsgmakeup_) September 12, 2019

anyone else affected by the Instagram algorithm change? what the fuck.. — NIKI (@nikidemar) September 15, 2019

i love it when instagram starts fucking with the algorithm and u start getting half the likes u normally do outta nowhere cus none of ur followers see ur posts 🥴 atleast were all going thru it together?? — Mama Dragun (@NikitaDragun) September 14, 2019

Instagram has been the centre of many controversies this year, with frequent outages, randomly "mass-suspending" accounts among other things. But this change in Instagram algorithm might be the thing where hell will break loose because it is not just affecting small pages but also big celebrities.

Recently, Instagram was also shaken by the widely-circulated rumor about a privacy policy change that claimed that your pictures and messages can be used in court cases unless you explicitly deny the permission to do it. It obviously turned out to be fake but sure turned a lot of heads with many celebrities sharing the rumor.