iPhone 11 series India pre-booking to start on 20th Sept via Flipkart, Amazon

Starting September 20, the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be available for pre-booking in India, according to a teaser page on leading e-commerce firms Flipkart and Amazon.

The Flipkart and Amazon teasers highlight the key specifications and features of all the three models including display, battery, and camera. The pages also compare the battery life, camera module and display of the iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. However, the teaser doesn't reveal any information about the iPhone 11 series pricing in India.

The iPhone 11 boasts a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina display with a 1792 x 828‑pixel resolution at 326 ppi, 625 nits max brightness and Faster faceID feature for facial recognition. The iphone 11 is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset, fastest ever processor in a smartphone coupled with third‑generation Neural Engine and runs on iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 is equipped with a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with slow-mo capabilities and dual-camera array on the back that includes a 12-megapixel wide camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera.

The iPhone 11 comes with all-day battery life and fast-charging capability. On a single charge, it offers 10 hours of video streaming and 17 hours of video playback. The iPhone 11 will be available in six colors: Red, Black, Purple, Green, Yellow, and White, carrying a price tag of Rs 64,900 for the base (64GB) model, Rs 69,900 for the 128GB storage variant and Rs 79,900 for the 256GB storage variant.

Image Credit: Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro features a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2436 x 1125-pixel resolution, 1200 nits peak brightness and is powered by the all-new A13 Bionic chip with faster GPU and third-generation faster neural engine and runs on iOS 13.

The iPhone 11 Pro will be available in three color options, namely, Gold, Space Gray, Silver, Midnight Green, and will be priced starting at Rs 99,900 for the 64GB variant, Rs 1,13,900 for the 256GB storage variant and Rs 1,31,900 for the 512GB storage model.

Image Credit: Amazon

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR display with 2688 x 1242-pixel resolution and will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,09,900 for the 64GB storage variant, Rs 1,23,900 for the 256GB storage model and Rs 1,41,900 for the 512GB storage variant.

Image Credit: Apple

Both the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera with ƒ/2.2 aperture and Brighter True Tone flash and triple rear camera module that incorporates a 12-megapixel wide camera with f/1.8 aperture and 100 percent focus pixels, a 12-megapixel Telephoto camera with f/2.0 aperture and a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with f/2.4 aperture and 120-degree field-of-view.