Huawei Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro with 40W SuperCharge, Kirin 990 SoC launched

Chinese tech giant Huawei officially launched today its much-hyped smartphones Huawei Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro alongside Huawei Mate 30RS, Huawei FreeBuds 3, Huawei Watch GT2 and Huawei Vision TV, at an event in Munich, Germany. Setting off the launch Richard Yu, CEO, Huawei Consumer Business Group, highlighted the incredible YoY growth the company registered during the Jan-Aug 2019 period. The Huawei M20 series smartphones have crossed 16 million shipment mark and P30 series has crossed 17 million shipment mark, Yu revealed.

The Huawei Mate 30 series sports a pure and sleek design, an industry-leading 88-degree curved and edge-to-edge borderless design. The key features of the series are horizon display, virtual key buttons for dual-sided control, Always-on display, Dark Mode, AI Auto-Rotate, Multi-Screen collaboration between Huawei devices, Huawei M-Pen and fingerprint-resistant panel on the back. Both the Huawei Mate 30 and Huawei Mate 30 Pro come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D Face Unlock and leading industry standard of security including the AI Private View that prevents other people's sneak peek into important messages displaying on the phone screen.

The Huawei Mate 30 series supports 27W Wireless SuperCharge, and 40W Wired SuperCharge and new generation Wireless Reverse Charge. Both the models under the series come in four stunning color options, namely, Space Silver, Emerald Green, Cosmic Purple, and Black. The smartphones will also be available in skin-friendly Vegan Leather Edition with Forest Green and Orange color options.

Huawei Mate 30

The Huawei Mate 30 boasts a 6.62-inch Rigid OLED FullView Display with 2340x1080-pixels resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 HDR, Anti Blue Light for eye protection and has water and dust resistance rating of IP53. The sophisticated notch incorporates a gesture sensor, 3D Depth camera, Ambient Light and Proximity Sensor and a selfie camera.

The Huawei Mate 30 is powered by new HiSilicon Kirin 990 SoC based on 7nm process technology and 16 core Mali-G76 GPU for enhanced graphics and immersive gaming experience.

In terms of optics, the Huawei Mate 30 houses a 16-megapixel Ultra-Wide lens with f/2.2 aperture, a 40-megapixel SuperSensing Wide lens with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS, followed by a Laser Focus lens.

The Huawei Mate 30 is equipped with a 4200mAh battery and is priced at EUR 799 for the (8GB+128GB) storage model.

Huawei Mate 30 Pro

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro features a 6.53-inch Flex OLED display with super high resolution of 2400x1176-pixels, 18.4:9 aspect ratio, blue-light reduction, and has water resistance rating of IP68. The notch incorporates a gesture sensor, 3D Depth camera, Ambient Light and Proximity Sensor and a selfie camera.

The standard Huawei Mate 30 Pro model is powered by the all-new HiSilicon Kirin 990 chipset, while the 5G version is powered by Kirin 990 5G SoC based on 7nm process coupled with extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV) technology and 16 core Mali-G76 GPU. The phone runs on EMUI 10 based on the latest Android 10 OS (without Google).

For photography, the Huawei Mate 30 Pro is equipped with quad rear camera module with incredible ISO 409600 sensitivity that incorporates a 40-megapixel Ultra-Wide Cine camera with f/1.8 aperture, a 40-megapixel SuperSensing Wide camera with f/1.6 aperture and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), followed by an 8-megapixel Telephoto lens with f/2.4 aperture and OIS and a 3D Depth Sensing lens. Additional camera features include 45x Zooming Range, Real-time Cinematic Bokeh for professional portrait photography, Dual OIS+AIS for image stabilization, 4K Cinematic Time-lapse, and 12-hour recording.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro packs a 4500mAh battery with AI power-saving technology and is priced at EUR 1099 for the standard model and EUR 1199 for the 5G version with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Huawei Mate 30RS

Inspired by the Porsche Design, the Huawei Mate 30RS has been specifically designed to deliver a high-end and luxurious experience. It is powered by the most-powerful HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G SoC and comes with12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage.

The Huawei Mate 30RS supports 27W Wireless SuperCharge and is priced at EUR 2095.

Huawei Watch GT 2

The Huawei Watch GT 2, the successor of Watch GT, comes with a 1.39-inch HD AMOLED Display for 46mm model and 1.19-inch display for the 42mm model with 1000nit brightness, Always-on mode and is water resistance up to 50 meters. The smartwatch is powered by the Huawei Kirin A1 chipset, unveiled at the IFA 2019 tech show, and offers two weeks of battery life. It comes with 15 smart workout modes, 13 running courses, an all-day stress monitoring, and underwater heart-monitoring features.

Other features include in-built speaker, microphone, Bluetooth, BLE 5.1, music playback with up to 500 songs storage capacity, compass, Find my Phone, social media and call notifications, flashlight, weather updates and more.

The Huawei GT 2 is priced at EUR 229 for the 42mm model and EUR 249 for the 46mm model and will go on sale in October.

Huawei Vision TV

The Huawei Vision TV comes in three display sizes: 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch with 4K Quantum Dot Screen and professional 5.1 Sound effect.