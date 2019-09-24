Xiaomi introduces Mi Mix Alpha with innovative Surround Display, 108MP camera

Chinese smartphone brand and tech giant Xiaomi unveiled Tuesday the Mi Mix Alpha, a 5G concept smartphone with world's first Surround (all-round) Display that boasts a screen-to-body ratio of more than 180.6 percent, industry-leading 108-megapixel camera, and the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha has minimal bezels on the top and bottom (2.15mm), Driver IC for display on both sides, pressure-sensitive edges coupled with a linear motor that simulates the touch of physical buttons and a brand-new display acoustic technology to replace the traditional earpiece receiver and proximity sensor. The top and bottom metal frames are built with aerospace-grade titanium alloy while the camera strip is made up of sapphire glass embedded in high-precision ceramics.

The Mi Mix Alpha features a 7.92-inch flexible OLED display with 2250 x 2280-pixels resolution.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha- Front view

The Mi Mix Alpha is powered by the latest octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus Mobile Platform coupled with 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage and supports UFS3.0. It is equipped with a 4050mAh battery that supports 40W wired fast charge.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha- Back view with camera module

The Mi Mix Alpha houses a revolutionary 108-megapixel camera module with a 1/1.33-inch image sensor, that can capture photos with 12032 x 9024-pixels resolution and is equipped with four-axis optical image stabilization (OIS), Autofocus and laser focus feature. The 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2 aperture supports 2x optical zoom and Dual PD focus and the 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture supports 1.5 cm super macro photography.

Priced at CNY 19,999, the Mi MIX Alpha will go into small-scale production in December 2019.

Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha- Side view

Furthermore, Xiaomi also launched three new products including Mi 9 Pro 5G, MIUI 11, and Mi Full Screen TV Pro.

Mi 9 Pro 5G

The Mi 9 Pro 5G boasts a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ Dot Drop display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset based on 11nm technology that clocks speed up to 2.96GHz and Adreno 640 GPU that delivers 15 percent enhanced graphics performance as compared to the Snapdragon 855 SoC. The phone comes with upto 12GB RAM and 512GB onboard storage and runs on MIUI 11.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G supports four types of charging: wired fast charging, wireless flash charging, wired OTG reverse charging and wireless reverse charging. The 40W fast wired charging provides 100 percent charge in just 48 minutes while the 30W fast wireless charging provides 50 percent charge in about 25 mins and 100 percent charge in 69 mins.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Xiaomi)

The Mi 9 Pro 5G houses a 48-megapixel ultra-high-resolution camera powered by Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens powered by Sony IMX481 sensor that offers 117-degrees field-of-view and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.2 aperture that supports 2x optical zoom. It also incorporates an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The Mi 9 Pro 5G will be available in four memory configurations: 8GB+128GB, 8GB+256GB, 12GB+256GB, 12GB+512GB priced at CNY 3,699, CNY 3,799, CNY 4,099, and CNY 4,299 respectively. The additional 30W Fan-cooled Wireless Charging Stand will be available for CNY 199.

Mi Full Screen TV Pro

Adopting a 4K panel, the Mi Full Screen TV Pro features a narrow bezel full-screen design with a screen-to-body ratio of up to 97 percent and is powered by a 12nm Amlogic T972 processor with a quad-core A55 architecture. It comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB of onboard storage and supports 8K video playback.

Image Credit: Twitter (@Xiaomi)

The Mi Full Screen TV Pro series is available in three screen sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch priced at CNY1,499, CNY 2,399 and CNY 3,399, respectively. Starting today, the TV Pro is available for pre-booking and will go on sale on September 27.