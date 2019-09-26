OnePlus 7T with Fluid Display, OnePlus TV launched: Price, specs, and availability

India's leading premium smartphone brand OnePlus launched today the OnePlus 7T, the newest addition to the OnePlus 7 family, with Fluid Display, circular triple rear camera module, an industry-leading processor and India-centric features.

Setting off the launch, Carl Pei, OnePlus co-founder, reiterated company's commitment to the Make In India initiative and revealed plans to invest Rs 1,000 crores into its Hyderabad R&D center in the next three years which will cover infrastructure, product development, and local talent. Alongside the flagship smartphone, the company also announced OnePlus Pay, OnePlus Care, and OnePlus TVs.

Starting September 28, the smartphone will be available in Glacier Blue and Frosted Silver color options, carrying a price tag of Rs 37,999 for the 8GB+128GB base model and Rs 39,999 for the 8GB+256GB storage variant.

Display

The OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1000nits peak brightness, HDR10+ technology. It also comes with a Chromatic Reading Mode that displays low saturation colors to provide a better reading experience and TUV Rheinland certification for superior blue light reduction.

Processor and OS

The OnePlus 7T is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 plus SoC clocked at 2.96GHz with Adreno 640 GPU and super fast UFS 3.0 storage. It is also equipped with dual stereo speakers featuring Dolby Atmos 3D enhancements and audio optimizations and Haptic Motor for an immersive gaming experience. The phone comes with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage and runs on OxygenOS based on Android 10, delivering smooth performance and sleek visuals.

Camera

The OnePlus 7T houses a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with 117-degrees field-of-view, and a Telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom. On the front, it features a 16-megapixel shooter.

Additional camera features include ultra-precise Gyroscope and Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) for super stabilized videos, UltraShot, Portrait Mode, Macro Photography and Nightscape on the wide-angle lens.

Battery

The OnePlus 7T packs a 3800mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T support that provides about 70 percent charge in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus TV

The OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus TV Q1 Pro feature a customized 55-inch 4K QLED panel and Dolby Vision that redefines the visual experience. Both the OnePlus TVs are equipped with Dolby Atmos technology for truly cinematic sound quality.

Starting September 28, the OnePlus TV Q1 will be available for purchase on Amazon for Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro for Rs 99,900.

