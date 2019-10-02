Twitter down? Users unable to see trends, post images

Many users all across the world are facing troubles with Twitter on Wednesday, some are unable to access Twitter trends while many others are unable to tweet media content. Twitter, however, is not completely down and people are able to post tweets that only contain text, and many people are using it to tweet "Is Twitter down?".

Twitter has been facing problems from the past few hours now and the social media giant has confirmed the outages. An advanced Twitter tool called "Tweetdeck" also faced an outage earlier in the day. Tweetdeck is now working fine, except users are unable to access trends or tweet media content even through the tool.

The social media giant responded to the Twitter down complaints:

We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck. You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs. We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) October 2, 2019

Meanwhile, users have flooded Twitter with complaints while also asking "Is Twitter down?"

Is twitter down?Or I am one who is facing problems?@TwitterSupport @Twitter — Ananya (@ananya53349503) October 2, 2019

Looks like Twitter is facing some issues, for a few hours now.Apparently was down for some? ... can post text tweets, but no links. — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) October 2, 2019

Twitter doesn't usually face such problems and this rare hours-long outage has annoyed many users. Although users are able to post tweets with links but Twitter is unable to make website cards out of the links.