Twitter down? Users unable to see trends, post images or videos as the social media giant faces outages.

Devdiscourse News Desk New Delhi
Updated: 02-10-2019 14:16 IST
Many users all across the world are facing troubles with Twitter on Wednesday, some are unable to access Twitter trends while many others are unable to tweet media content. Twitter, however, is not completely down and people are able to post tweets that only contain text, and many people are using it to tweet "Is Twitter down?".

Twitter has been facing problems from the past few hours now and the social media giant has confirmed the outages. An advanced Twitter tool called "Tweetdeck" also faced an outage earlier in the day. Tweetdeck is now working fine, except users are unable to access trends or tweet media content even through the tool.

The social media giant responded to the Twitter down complaints:

Meanwhile, users have flooded Twitter with complaints while also asking "Is Twitter down?"

Twitter doesn't usually face such problems and this rare hours-long outage has annoyed many users. Although users are able to post tweets with links but Twitter is unable to make website cards out of the links.

