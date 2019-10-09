Motorola One Macro with macro vision camera, Helio P70 SoC launched for Rs 9,999

Lenovo-owned Motorola launched today the Motorola One Macro, the newest member of the Motorola One family, with a dedicated Macro Vision Camera, Quad Sensor AI System and an AI-enabled octa-core processor.

Starting October 12, the Motorola One Macro will be available for purchase in Space Blue color and lone 4GB+64GB memory configuration, carrying a price tag of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart.

The entry-level smartphone sports a 6.2-inch Max Vision HD+ display​ with 1520 x 720-pixels resolution at 270ppi and a screen-to-body ratio of 82 percent. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P70 chipset clocked up to 2.0GHz along with Mali-G72 900Mhz GPU and comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage which is expandable up to 512 GB via a hybrid microSD card slot. The Motorola One Macro operates on Android 9 Pie.

In terms of optics, the device houses an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and 1.12um pixel size. On the back, it is equipped with a 13-megapixel primary lens with f2.0 aperture and Laser Autofocus, followed by a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture and a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens with LED flash and PDAF. Additional camera features include up to 8x Digital zoom, High res zoom, Portrait mode, Auto HDR, Timelapse, Hyperlapse video, Electronic video stabilization (EIS) and Slow motion video.

The Motorola One Macro packs a 4000 mAh battery that lasts up to 45 hours on a single charge and can be recharged with a 10W rapid charger (included in the box). Connectivity features include: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2; GPS, USB-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack.