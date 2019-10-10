Samsung India launches Galaxy Tab S6; Galaxy Watch 4G and Watch Active 2

South Korean technology giant and phone maker Samsung launched today the Galaxy Tab S6, the latest addition to the company's two-in-one line up alongside the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the Galaxy Watch 4G, its first e-Sim enabled watch in India.

The Galaxy Tab S6 comes with all-new S Pen, enhanced Samsung DeX, fine-tuned keyboard, and Qualcomm 855 processor. Starting October 11 the flagship tablet will be available for purchase in Mountain Gray and Cloud Blue color options at a price tag of Rs 59,900.

Launch offers include up to Rs 5,000 cashback for HDFC Bank credit and debit card users and the Keyboard Cover will be available at just Rs 5,499 against Rs 10,999. Additionally, Samsung is also offering 6 months of paid membership to YouTube Premium.

All the three products launched today including the two new smartwatches will be available across leading online portals, offline channels, Samsung Opera House and Samsung e-shop.

Galaxy Tab S6

The extremely light Galaxy Tab S6 features a 10.5-inch Super AMOLED display and comes with the first-ever on-screen fingerprint scanner on a Samsung tablet. The device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm 855 chipset along with Adreno 640 GPU and Game Booster with AI capabilities.

Image Credit: Samsung

The all-new powerful S Pen now comes with remote control functionality and wireless charging capabilities. The magnetic charging strip behind the tablet enables users to attach the S Pen to the device and ensures that it's always charged and ready to use. The tablet also incorporates an enhanced Samsung DeX that allows users to seamlessly transit to a PC-like experience.

In the optics department, the Galaxy Tab S6 comes with the first-ever dual rear camera setup with Ultra-Wide angle lens and live focus capabilities on a Samsung tablet. The 13-megapixel primary lens is followed by a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens that offers a 123-degree field-of-view.

Image Credit: Samsung

The improved keyboard includes an in-built trackpad, a free-angle stand, a dedicated DeX key and indent for the S Pen. Other features include quad speakers tuned by AKG and Dolby Atmos technology, Samsung Knox and Bixby Voice Assistant.

Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes with advanced fitness tracking features and a much larger display as compared to its predecessor, the Galaxy Watch Active. The 44mm smartwatch comes with a digital bezel and upgraded One UI that makes the device more convenient to navigate.

The Watch Active 2 can track over 39 workouts, out of which seven modes including running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine, and dynamic workouts get activated automatically. It also comes with new innovative new health sensors to provide quick insights to users.

In addition, users can make and receive calls via Bluetooth, can access social media apps and notifications, watch short video clips and listen to music, podcasts right from their wrist.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch Active 2 comes in steel and aluminum materials. The stainless steel variant comes in silver, black and gold finish and is priced at Rs 31,990 while the Aluminum material variant comes in black, rose gold and cloud silver finish and carries a price tag of Rs 26,990.

Galaxy Watch 4G

The Galaxy Watch 4G is Samsung's first-ever smartwatch to launch with the e-SIM technology in India. The advanced smartwatch not only delivers a true mobile connectivity experience but also offers health and fitness tracking features including walking, running, cycling, elliptical machine, rowing, and dynamic workouts.

With a long-lasting battery and advanced connectivity features, the smartwatch allows users to make and receive calls, send texts and reply to messages even without their smartphone. Users can also set reminders, get weather updates, stream music offline and without a phone.

Image Credit: Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 4G is available in two variants- 46mm and 42mm and is compatible only with Samsung smartphones and will work on the Airtel and Jio networks. The 46mm model is priced at Rs 30,990 while the 42mm carries a price tag of Rs 28,490.