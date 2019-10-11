Nokia 6.2 launched at Rs 15,999 in India: Specs and launch offers

HMD Global, the brand responsible for the manufacturing and marketing of Nokia phones, launched today the Nokia 6.2 in India. The mid-range smartphone which was unveiled last month at the IFA 2019 tech show in Berlin comes with a waterdrop-style notch, circular rear camera module, and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and is based on Google's Android One program.

Starting today, the smartphone is available for purchase on Amazon in the Ceramic Black color option and the lone 4GB+64GB memory configuration, carrying a price tag of Rs 15,999. Launch offers include No Cost EMI on select cards and up to Rs 9,600.00 discount on Exchange.

The Nokia 6.2 features a 6.3-inch (16cm) Full HD+ PureDisplay with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and supports Real-time HDR conversion. The device comes with a unique metallic finish and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 and also incorporates a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. The device operates on Android 9 Pie which will receive platform upgrades for two years and monthly security updates for three years.

Image Credit: Nokia

For photography, the Nokia 6.2 houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture and triple rear camera setup with AI imaging that includes a 16-megapixel primary shooter with f/1.8 aperture, a 5-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens.

The Nokia 6.2 is equipped with an AI-assisted 3500mAh adaptive battery that the company claims will last up to two days. Connectivity features include WiFi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS+Galileo, USB Type-C port and a 3.5 mm headphone jack.