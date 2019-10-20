Following is a summary of current science news briefs. U.S. astronauts embark on the first all-female spacewalk

Two NASA astronauts made space history on Friday, completing the first spacewalk by an all-woman team when they stepped outside the International Space Station. Christina Koch and Jessica Meir accomplished the much-anticipated milestone for NASA during a relatively routine mission to swap faulty batteries on the station's exterior. China's next commercial rockets to make test flights in 2020, 2021: Xinhua

China will launch test flights for the next two space rockets in its Smart Dragon series meant for commercial use in 2020 and 2021, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday, as an expected boom in satellite deployment gathers pace. The release of the flight schedule by China Rocket Co, a unit of state-owned China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp, comes two months after the firm's first reusable rocket, the 23-tonne Smart Dragon-1, delivered three satellites into orbit.

Also Read: UPDATE 2-U.S. astronauts embark on the first all-female spacewalk

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)