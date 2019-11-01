WhatsApp introduces fingerprint lock for Android users

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out an extra layer of security for private messaging, more specifically, the fingerprint authentication for Android devices, allowing users to unlock their chat app with a fingerprint.

To enable the feature, users need to update their WhatsApp to the latest version and then

Tap Settings

Account

Privacy

Tap on 'Fingerprint Lock'

Turn on 'Unlock with fingerprint', and confirm the fingerprint

Users can also select options to automatically lock the app upon closing, after one minute or after 30 minutes. Furthermore, there is an option to hide the message content from appearing in the notifications.

To recall, the popular instant messaging platform, earlier this year, introduced Touch ID and Face ID authentication for iPhone to help prevent others from accessing the app and reading messages. The feature was rolled out for iPhone 5s or later models and on iOS 9.