International Development News
Development News Edition

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the global version of Mi CC9 Pro launched in Spain for EUR549

Xiaomi also unveiled the Pro variant of the Mi Note 10 which is similar to the Premium Edition of the Mi CC9 Pro.

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the global version of Mi CC9 Pro launched in Spain for EUR549
Image Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Mi Note 10, the global variant of the just-launched Mi CC9 Pro made its debut in Spain today. The premium flagship device houses the world's first 108MP Penta camera setup, edge-to-edge display, and massive 5260mAh battery.

Xiaomi also unveiled the Pro variant of the Mi Note 10 which is similar to the Premium Edition of the Mi CC9 Pro. The Pro variant features an 8P lens in the primary 108-megapixel camera and comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage as opposed to a 7P lens and 6GB + 128GB memory in the regular version.

Carrying a price tag of EUR549, the Mi Note 10 comes in Midnight Black, Aurora Green, and Glacier White color options and will go on sale from November 15 in Spain. The Mi Note 10 Pro retails for EUR649 and will go on sale at a later date.

The Mi Note 10 features a 6.47-inch FHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display with 2340 x 1080-pixels resolution and 400,000:1 contrast ratio. The device comes with an in-screen optical fingerprint sensor which is 88 percent thinner than the previous one and offers a 10 percent larger fingerprint detection area. The front and back panel of the premium device are protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the performance front, the Mi Note 10 adopts an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G chipset coupled with 6GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage. The massive 5260mAh battery supports 30W fast-charge that delivers 58 percent charge in 30 minutes and 100 percent in just 65 minutes.

The Penta camera setup on the back incorporates a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL Bright HMX sensor with a 7P lens on non-Pro version, supports 4-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) and features an industry-leading resolution of 12032 x 9024.

The 5-megapixel telephoto lens supports 5x optical zoom, 10x hybrid optical zoom and 50x digital zoom. The 12-megapixel portrait lens with f/2.0 aperture supports 2x optical zoom and dual PD dual-core focus. The 20-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture offers 117-degrees field-of-view. The last one is a 2-megapixel dedicated macro lens for 1.5cm super macro photography.

The Mi Note 10's rear camera also supports 4K video shooting at 30fps, 1080p at 30fps/60fps and 720p shooting at 30fps. It also supports 720p slow-motion video shooting at 960fps, 720p/1080p shooting at 120fps and 240fps. Additional features include vlog video, HDR, ShootSteady video technology, continuous shooting mode, portrait mode, Night Mode 2.0, AI Studio Light Effect and more.

On the front, the Mi Note 10 features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera with AI beautify, AI Portrait Mode, AI scene detection, and AI face unlock, panorama selfie, and palm shutter feature and supports 720p/1080p video shooting at 30fps.

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Napoli warns it will "protect rights" after players walk out on retreat

Serie A club Napoli has told its players it will protect its rights after they were alleged to have ignored orders and abandoned a week-long training retreat on Thursday in what local media described as a mutiny. Gazzetta dello Sport and ot...

Karnataka: Over 60 students hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal

In a shocking incident, more than 60 students of a primary school here were admitted to a hospital on Wednesday. The students complained of stomach ache and vomiting after allegedly consuming mid-day meal at school.Parents of the children a...

UPDATE 2-World Bank ready to support Lebanon, urges quick formation of new cabinet

The World Bank said on Wednesday it stood ready to back a new Lebanese government, warning the country had no time to waste to tackle an emerging economic crisis worsening by the day.The bank called for the rapid formation of a new cabinet ...

Maheshwari creates national junior record in women's 3000m Steeplechase

Telanganas G Maheshwari on Wednesday created the sole national record on the final day of the 35th National Junior Athletics Championships here, winning the girls U-20 3000m steeplechase title here. Her time of 1034.10 was 12.71 seconds fas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019