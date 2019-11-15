International Development News
Xiaomi to roll out first OTA update for recently-launched Mi Watch on Dec 3

The Mi Watch runs on Google's WearOS customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. 

he watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions. Image Credit: Xiaomi / Weibo

Days after the Xiaomi Mi Watch went on sale in Mainland China, the company is all set to release the first over-the-air aka OTA update for its first smartwatch powered by Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset. The OTA update will be rolled out on December 3.

In a Weibo post, Qu Heng, General Manager, Xiaomi Ecological Chain wrote, "On December 3rd, we will do the first OTA system upgrade and update which will increase the iOS system adaptation, optimize the experience of the first paired watch, application market download speed and so on."

Thanking users for their feedback and suggestions, Qu further said, "Thank you for your feedback, this is the most important help for our continuous improvement experience. We will categorize, schedule, and continuously improve the product experience through OTA."

To recall, the Mi Watch was, earlier this month, launched alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series in China. The smartwatch went on sale on November 11 at a starting price of CNY 1,999.

Xiaomi Mi Watch specifications

Sporting an elegant four-sided curved design and a 1.78-inch AMOLED square screen with 368 x 448-pixels resolution, the newly launched Mi Watch offers an immersive viewing experience.

The Xiaomi Mi Watch is the world's first wearable to adopt a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 chipset along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. The standard version draws power from a 570mAh battery while the Special Edition is powered by a 590mAh battery that lasts up to 36 hours on a single charge. Overall, the power-packed smartwatch ensures robust performance and low power consumption.

The smartwatch also supports eSIM which enables users to make or receive phone calls and connect to the internet effortlessly without having the need to connect to a smartphone. It comes loaded with other connectivity features including multifunctional NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi 802.11b/g/n; Bluetooth v4.2 and local payment apps including Alipay.

The Mi Watch runs on Google's WearOS customized with Xiaomi's in-house MIUI For Watch skin. The watch also integrates XiaoAi AI Assistant to voice control Xiaomi smart home appliances, phone calls, music, and set alarms, reminders and more functions.

The smartwatch supports 10 professional sports modes including outdoor running, cross-country, mountain climbing, indoor cycling, swimming pool, open water swimming, and free movement. It also incorporates a built-in six-axis sensor and a 3rd generation heart rate monitor (HRM) sensor, Stress Monitoring, Body Energy Monitoring to monitor and control physical health.

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-German parliament approves climate protection law

The German lower house of parliament approved on Friday a major climate protection package which aims to ensure Germany will meet its 2030 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.The package, agreed after months of haggling between the...

REFILE-UK Liberal Democrats enter election spending race with big pledges on climate

Britains anti-Brexit Liberal Democrats will promise on Friday to spend 100 billion pounds 128 billion on tackling climate change if they win a Dec. 12 election.The Liberal Democrats trail Boris Johnsons Conservatives and the opposition Labo...

Jack Ma visits Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, meets young entrepreneur in Togo

The founder of Chinas e-commerce giant, Alibaba, Jack Ma has taken a pledge to promote an inclusive digital economy in Africa.Jack Ma met the Vice President of Nigeria, Yemi Osinbajo in the capital city, Abuja. He said that his team would p...

CJI Gogoi ensures name in history with Ayodhya verdict ahead of demitting office on Sunday

Chief Justice of India CJI Ranjan Gogoi, who presided over the Supreme Court bench for the last time on Friday, etched his name in the annals of history this week by giving some of the most important verdicts on politically sensitive issues...
