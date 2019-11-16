International Development News
Science News Roundup: China completes crucial landing test for first Mars mission in 2020; Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Boeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says

Boeing's multibillion dollar contract to build U.S. astronaut capsules received an "unnecessary" extension from NASA, a watchdog report said on Thursday, the latest management blunders in the agency's program to restart domestic human spaceflight. NASA agreed to pay Boeing Co a $287 million premium for "additional flexibilities" to accelerate production of the company's Starliner crew vehicle and avoid an 18-month gap in flights to the International Space Station. NASA's inspector general called it an "unreasonable" boost to Boeing's fixed-priced $4.2 billion dollar contract.

China completes crucial landing test for first Mars mission in 2020

China on Thursday successfully completed a crucial landing test in northern Hebei province ahead of a historic unmanned exploration mission to Mars next year. China is on track to launch its Mars mission, Zhang Kejian, head of the China National Space Administration, said on Thursday, speaking to foreign diplomats and the media before the test.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

