Huawei GT 2 set for India launch on Dec 5: Here's everything about the smartwatch

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the company's in-house Kirin A1 wearable chip and is compatible with Android 4.4 or later and iOS 9.0 or later versions.

The new smartwatch comes in a more compact design and adopts a high-quality 3D glass screen with multiple watch faces. Image Credit: WinFuture

HIGHLIGHT

  • 3D glass screen
  • AMOLED HD display
  • 5ATM water-resistant
  • Huawei Kirin A1 wearable chip
  • Up to two weeks of battery life

The Huawei Watch GT 2, the successor to the Huawei Watch GT smartwatch that was launched last year, is gearing up to hit the Indian market on December 5. Ahead of the official launch, the smartwatch has been listed on leading e-commerce portals including Amazon, Flipkart, and the company's official website that shows a 'notify me' button.

The new smartwatch comes in a more compact design and adopts a high-quality 3D glass screen with multiple watch faces. As usual, the two navigation buttons are placed on the right side of the watch. The Huawei Watch GT 2 will be available in two sizes- 46mm and 42mm and multiple editions including the Classic edition that comes with a more classic looking silver stainless steel shell and brown leather strap, the other version is the all-black Sport edition with a rubber strap and lastly the Elite edition that comes with a metal strap.

The 46mm Huawei Watch GT 2 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED HD touchscreen with 454 x 454-pixels resolution while the 42mm variant features a 1.2 inch AMOLED HD display with 390 x 390-pixels resolution. The smartwatch comes with a 5ATM water-resistant rating and supports slide and touch gestures.

The Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the company's in-house Kirin A1 wearable chip and is compatible with Android 4.4 or later and OS 9.0 or later versions. The battery capacity has been increased to 445mAh, up from 420 mAh in the predecessor that lasts up to two weeks in the 46mm model while 7 days on the 42mm variant. Coming to the fitness and health-tracking features, the Huawei GT 2 comes with TruSleep 2.0 feature that identifies six common sleep-related issues and provides more than 200 potential suggestions to help you sleep better. For stress-monitoring, the watch integrates HUAWEI TruRelax while the TruSeen v3.5 technology along with the AI heart rate algorithm monitors the heart-rate throughout the day in real-time.

The smartwatch supports multiple indoor and outdoor sports modes including running, walking, hiking, step-count, open-water swimming, calories, to name a few. In addition, the watch easily pairs with wireless earphones and can store up to 500 songs. Other features include Find My Phone, stopwatch, phone unlock, event reminder, social media notifications, weather, Flashlight and more. Connectivity features include Bluetooth v5.1; GPS/GLONASS and Magnetic charging thimble.

