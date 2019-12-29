Left Menu
Science News Summary: NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 29-12-2019 19:13 IST
  • Created: 29-12-2019 18:31 IST
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agency's mission to send humans into deep space. The U.S. space agency on Friday showed off its Mars 2020 rover, whose official name will be chosen early next year. NASA will in February ship the rover to Florida's Kennedy Space Center where its three sections will be fully assembled. A July launch will send the rover to a dry lake bed on Mars that is bigger than the island of Manhattan.

