Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Solar probe embarks on unprecedented mission to map sun's polar regions

A new probe built by NASA and the European Space Agency set off on a blazing hot journey to the sun on Sunday to take the first close-up look at the star's polar regions, a mission expected to yield insight into how solar radiant energy affects Earth. The Solar Orbiter spacecraft lifted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 11:03 p.m. ET (0403 GMT Monday), kicking off a 10-year voyage. White House calls for biggest NASA budget in decades to reach the moon, Mars

The White House on Monday asked Congress for $25.2 billion for NASA in 2021, the agency's biggest budget in decades, calling for steady increases over five years to meet President Donald Trump's goal of landing astronauts on the moon and Mars. The request would boost the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's budget by 12 percent for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1, with nearly half of the funds going toward the "Moon to Mars" program, which includes development of lunar landers, robotic rovers, heavy-lift rockets and new spacesuits.

