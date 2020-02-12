Samsung Galaxy Z Flip opens up new decade of foldable mobile innovation

In 2019, Samsung marked the beginning of the foldable era with the launch of its first-ever foldable phone-cum-tablet. Now the South Korean technology giant is back with yet another foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip, with a revolutionary form factor, flagship-level performance, and features that will take the mobile experience to a whole new level.

Starting February 14, the Galaxy Z Flip will be available in limited quantities in Mirror Purple and Mirror Black, in select markets including the United States and Korea, followed by Mirror Gold in select countries.

Galaxy Z Flip is an important next step as we look to build the foldable category by bringing to consumers a new form factor, new display and most importantly, a new kind of mobile experience Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics

The main features of the device are:

Compact design: The Galaxy Z Flip easily fits into the pocket or bag, all thanks to its compact and portable design.

The Galaxy Z Flip easily fits into the pocket or bag, all thanks to its compact and portable design. Foldable Glass : Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world's first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look.

: Samsung's latest foldable flagship features the world's first foldable glass screen made of Samsung Ultra-Thin Glass, giving users a sleek and premium look. Flex Mode: A custom-built user experience that automatically splits the display (when the device is free-standing) into two 4-inch screens, allowing users to view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half.

A custom-built user experience that automatically splits the display (when the device is free-standing) into two 4-inch screens, allowing users to view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Cover display: When closed, users can check date, time, battery status, real-time notifications and even answer a call or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification, without having the need to unfold the device.

Here are the technical specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone:

Specifications Galaxy Z Flip Display Main 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity Flex Display 2636 x 1080-pixels resolution Aspect ratio: 21.9:9 Cover 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display 300 x 112-pixels resolution Processor, OS 7nm 64-bit Octa-Core Processor Android 10 Samsung One UI 2 Memory and Storage 8GB RAM 256GB internal storage Battery 3,300 mAh dual battery supports Fast Charging Wireless PowerShare Camera Front Camera: 10MP (f/2.4) Rear Dual Camera setup 12MP Ultra Wide Camera (f/2.2) (123-degree FOV) 12MP Wide-Angle lens (78-degree FOV) Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) Up to 8x digital zoom HDR10+ recording 4K video capture Live Focus Super Steady recording Connectivity One eSIM, one Nano SIM Wi-Fi 802.11ac; Bluetooth v5.0; USB Type-C port; GPS NFC Authentication Fingerprint sensor (side-mounted) Face recognition Price USD 1,380 (approx. INR 98,400)

