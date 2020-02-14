Design story of Galaxy Z Flip: A fusion of pocket-friendly form with striking style

After Galaxy Fold, Samsung has once again re-defined smartphone experience with its second foldable device, the Galaxy Z Flip. The South Korean technology giant has revealed the story behind the Galaxy Z Flip's fashion-forward and compact design.

While the Galaxy Fold was designed with a focus on the action of unfolding, on the other hand, the Galaxy Z Flip focuses on making the phone more compact and stylish. According to Samsung, it tested out numerous form factors before ultimately landing on the final design, making the device as compact and portable as possible, whilst ensuring that it offers a comfortable grip to the users.

Apart from the size and grip, the device's usability was also a key consideration of design. When folded, users can access basic information on the cover display and multitask on the 6.7-inch display, when unfolded.

Both the market and consumer lifestyles are constantly diversifying. To address consumers' needs, we will continue exploring ways to enrich the Galaxy Z lineup and the foldable mobile category with meaningful and enjoyable experiences. Tae-joong Kim, Vice President of Samsung Electronics' Mobile Communications Business

From taking pictures and video calling to viewing media more comfortably and conveniently, the Galaxy Z Flip was specifically designed to be folded and used at multiple angles. This was made possible only after exhaustive research on hinge designs. The device's intricate Hideaway Hinge not only gives it the ability to stand on its own but also ensures that the device will not open or close by itself.

And finally, the stunning color options, the bold and creative Mirror Purple, the luxurious Mirror Black, and the elegant and refined Mirror Gold add a fashionable touch to users' lives.

