Samsung commences production at new EUV fabrication line in Hwaseong

Samsung said today it has started mass production at its new facility, V1, in Hwaseong, South Korea. The new fabrication line that broke ground in February 2018 is dedicated to the extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography, the core technology behind next-generation chips.

The EUV lithography technology is gaining momentum as it enables scaling down of complex patterns on wafers (silicon-based round disks), providing an optimal choice for producing the most advanced semiconductors for mobile, server, network, and supercomputing applications.

In a press release on Thursday, Samsung said, "By the end of 2020, the cumulative total investment in the V1 line will reach USD 6 billion in accordance with Samsung's plan and the total capacity from 7nm and below process node is expected to triple from that of 2019. Together with the S3 line, the V1 line is expected to play a pivotal role in responding to the fast-growing global market demand for single-digit node foundry technologies."

Samsung said it plans to adopt finer circuitry up to the 3nm process node at its new fabrication line in Hwaseong that currently produces mobile chips using 7 nanometer (nm) and 6nm process nodes. With the commencement of operations at the V1 line, Samsung now has a total of six foundry production lines in South Korea and the United States.

