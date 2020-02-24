CDU 50: Samsung's next-gen BBU to be commercially available in Q2

Electronics major Samsung said Monday that its next-generation Baseband Unit (BBU), the CDU50, will be commercially launched in global markets including the United States. The solution which was first commercialized in Korea will be available in other markets in the second quarter of this year.

Designed to support both Distributed RAN (DRAN) and Centralized RAN (CRAN) configurations and CPRI and eCPRI connections, the new BBU provides six times greater capacity and flexibility in network deployment, as compared to previous models, the South Korean technology giant said in a press release.

Image Credit: Samsung

CDU50 delivers a powerful networks product that can help operators migrate from 4G to 5G more smoothly, while reducing costs, and offering greater performance with the same footprint when compared with our previous version. We're excited to bring this product to market, and look forward to developing and launching even more powerful versions of networks solutions in the coming years. Jaeho Jeon, Executive Vice President and Head of R&D, Networks Business, Samsung Electronics

According to Samsung, the CDU50 supports a greater number of cells and nearly two times faster network throughput with the company's new 5G modem.

The new solution also saves installation space and increases operational efficiency through improved network reliability and resource management, providing carriers increased flexibility in managing a network and meaningful cost reduction.

Image Credit: Samsung

